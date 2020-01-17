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Jono Edwards
jono.edwards@odt.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
January 17
Ferret main suspect in killing of penguin chicks
A ferret is the likely culprit in the killing of three yellow-eyed penguin chicks at Moeraki.
Dunedin
January 16
Cancer drug funding welcomed
Mark Wellington cherished the final years he spent with his wife after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Dunedin
January 16
One of New Zealand’s oldest dies in Dunedin at 108
Moy Kim Ng experienced demanding work in Cantonese rice paddies and raised eight children, but even in her last years, the 108-year-old was a swift hand at poker.
Dunedin
January 15
Man had no help for years
Ten years after a devastating car crash, the SDHB has apologised for not attempting to diagnose a former Dunedin man’s brain injury which likely contributed to years of an inability to hold a job and outbursts of anger.
Dunedin
January 15
Shoeless Pizza Hut worker causes public concern
Dunedin's Pizza Hut stores are again the subject of health and safety criticism after a worker was snapped not wearing shoes while preparing food.
Dunedin
January 14
‘COSL Prospector’ drill ship starts quest for gas off Otago coast
After days of hearings, several protests and a whole lot of paperwork, an Austrian company's ship has started drilling deep into the Earth's crust in the Great South Basin.
Dunedin
January 14
Last blocks of Dunedin Caramilk to be auctioned
Megan Fairley has been thinking how to make the best of a bad situation.
Dunedin
January 13
SDHB to take note of screening trial results
There is always interest in new technology for bowel cancer screening, the Southern District Health Board says.
Dunedin
January 13
Airbnb offers brothel atonement
Airbnb is offering money for counselling and a security system to a Dunedin man whose house was turned into a brothel for two weeks.
Dunedin
January 13
Sandcastle homage to seabirds
Building seabirds out of sand can be delicate work, but the future of the creatures is equally precarious.
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