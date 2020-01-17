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Jono Edwards
jono.edwards@odt.co.nz

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North OtagoJanuary 17

Ferret main suspect in killing of penguin chicks

A ferret is the likely culprit in the killing of three yellow-eyed penguin chicks at Moeraki.
Ferret main suspect in killing of penguin chicks
Ferret main suspect in killing of penguin chicks
DunedinJanuary 16

Cancer drug funding welcomed

Mark Wellington cherished the final years he spent with his wife after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Cancer drug funding welcomed
Cancer drug funding welcomed
DunedinJanuary 16

One of New Zealand’s oldest dies in Dunedin at 108

Moy Kim Ng experienced demanding work in Cantonese rice paddies and raised eight children, but even in her last years, the 108-year-old was a swift hand at poker.
One of New Zealand’s oldest dies in Dunedin at 108
One of New Zealand’s oldest dies in Dunedin at 108
DunedinJanuary 15

Man had no help for years

Ten years after a devastating car crash, the SDHB has apologised for not attempting to diagnose a former Dunedin man’s brain injury which likely contributed to years of an inability to hold a job and outbursts of anger.
Man had no help for years
Man had no help for years
DunedinJanuary 15

Shoeless Pizza Hut worker causes public concern

Dunedin's Pizza Hut stores are again the subject of health and safety criticism after a worker was snapped not wearing shoes while preparing food.
Shoeless Pizza Hut worker causes public concern
Shoeless Pizza Hut worker causes public concern
DunedinJanuary 14

‘COSL Prospector’ drill ship starts quest for gas off Otago coast

After days of hearings, several protests and a whole lot of paperwork, an Austrian company's ship has started drilling deep into the Earth's crust in the Great South Basin.
‘COSL Prospector’ drill ship starts quest for gas off Otago coast
‘COSL Prospector’ drill ship starts quest for gas off Otago coast
DunedinJanuary 14

Last blocks of Dunedin Caramilk to be auctioned

Megan Fairley has been thinking how to make the best of a bad situation.
Last blocks of Dunedin Caramilk to be auctioned
Last blocks of Dunedin Caramilk to be auctioned
DunedinJanuary 13

SDHB to take note of screening trial results

There is always interest in new technology for bowel cancer screening, the Southern District Health Board says.
DunedinJanuary 13

Airbnb offers brothel atonement

Airbnb is offering money for counselling and a security system to a Dunedin man whose house was turned into a brothel for two weeks.
DunedinJanuary 13

Sandcastle homage to seabirds

Building seabirds out of sand can be delicate work, but the future of the creatures is equally precarious.
Sandcastle homage to seabirds
Sandcastle homage to seabirds