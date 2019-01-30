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Josh Walton
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Latest
Queenstown
January 30
Progress being made on Frankton marina project
The end is finally in sight for developers behind the $20million Frankton marina - almost a decade after planning began.
Queenstown
January 28
Careless driving charge after Arrowtown crash
A woman who crashed her car and damaged two vehicles in Arrowtown has been charged with careless driving.
Queenstown
January 27
Food fight turns into real fight in Queenstown
A food fight reportedly turned violent in Queenstown in the early hours yesterday morning.
Queenstown
January 25
Power returned to all after wild storm
Residents across the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago areas rejoiced yesterday, as power was restored to properties affected by a chaotic storm.
Queenstown
January 25
Another drone near airport
Another drone has been spotted flying within the restricted zone around Queenstown Airport.
Queenstown
January 25
Police halt drone in Queenstown restricted zone
Another drone has been spotted flying within the restricted zone around Queenstown Airport after a spate of incidents last month.
Central Otago
January 24
Power returned to most after wild storm
Only a few properties are still without power after an extreme storm caused chaos in the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago areas on Wednesday.
News
January 24
Back-up generator powering Glenorchy
Aurora Energy has brought in a back-up generator to power Glenorchy homes and businesses as it works to repair "extensive" damage caused by yesterday's strong winds.
Queenstown
January 24
Point break on the lake
Eager surfers made the most of severe weather conditions in Queenstown yesterday as furious gusts of wind created rideable waves on Lake Wakatipu.
Queenstown
January 23
Developer planning subdivision on land marked for airport expansion
A Queenstown developer is planning a major commercial and residential subdivision - partially on land the courts have determined should be earmarked for airport expansion.
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