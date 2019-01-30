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Josh Walton
joshua.walton@scene.co.nz

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QueenstownJanuary 30

Progress being made on Frankton marina project

The end is finally in sight for developers behind the $20million Frankton marina - almost a decade after planning began.
Progress being made on Frankton marina project
Progress being made on Frankton marina project
QueenstownJanuary 28

Careless driving charge after Arrowtown crash

A woman who crashed her car and damaged two vehicles in Arrowtown has been charged with careless driving.
QueenstownJanuary 27

Food fight turns into real fight in Queenstown

A food fight reportedly turned violent in Queenstown in the early hours yesterday morning.
QueenstownJanuary 25

Power returned to all after wild storm

Residents across the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago areas rejoiced yesterday, as power was restored to properties affected by a chaotic storm.
Power returned to all after wild storm
Power returned to all after wild storm
QueenstownJanuary 25

Another drone near airport

Another drone has been spotted flying within the restricted zone around Queenstown Airport.
QueenstownJanuary 25

Police halt drone in Queenstown restricted zone

Another drone has been spotted flying within the restricted zone around Queenstown Airport after a spate of incidents last month.
Police halt drone in Queenstown restricted zone
Police halt drone in Queenstown restricted zone
Central OtagoJanuary 24

Power returned to most after wild storm

Only a few properties are still without power after an extreme storm caused chaos in the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago areas on Wednesday.
NewsJanuary 24

Back-up generator powering Glenorchy

Aurora Energy has brought in a back-up generator to power Glenorchy homes and businesses as it works to repair "extensive" damage caused by yesterday's strong winds.
QueenstownJanuary 24

Point break on the lake

Eager surfers made the most of severe weather conditions in Queenstown yesterday as furious gusts of wind created rideable waves on Lake Wakatipu.
QueenstownJanuary 23

Developer planning subdivision on land marked for airport expansion

A Queenstown developer is planning a major commercial and residential subdivision - partially on land the courts have determined should be earmarked for airport expansion.