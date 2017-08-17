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Joshua Riddiford
joshua.riddiford@odt.co.nz

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NewsAugust 17

City where it's at for Havoc

Dunedin is past, present and future for Havoc Farm Pork, business co-owner Linda McCallum Jackson says.
City where it's at for Havoc
City where it's at for Havoc
DunedinJanuary 24

Future in music beckons

A Mosgiel teenager hopes to perform in Hollywood later this year.
Future in music beckons
Future in music beckons
DunedinDecember 17

Lessons behind prison walls

Being able to read and write is important for all of us. But many people in prison lack the basic level of writing and reading required to function in everyday life.
Lessons behind prison walls
Lessons behind prison walls
DunedinSeptember 24

Model station a labour of Lego

A Dunedin man will display the fruits of a year's labour at an upcoming Lego show in the city.
Model station a labour of Lego
Model station a labour of Lego
DunedinAugust 23

Extra funds welcome at RDA

A recent donation will help to meet extra costs at Dunedin Riding for the Disabled over the winter months.
Extra funds welcome at RDA
Extra funds welcome at RDA
DunedinAugust 23

Local govt needs to accept change: Cull

The local government sector has to accept the need to change, Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull told the Saddle Hill Community Board at its last meeting on Thursday.
Local govt needs to accept change: Cull
Local govt needs to accept change: Cull
DunedinAugust 16

WW1 soldiers' stories sought

A project is under way to unearth information about Strath Taieri men who fought in World War 1.
WW1 soldiers' stories sought
WW1 soldiers' stories sought
DunedinAugust 16

Discovering the 'houstory' of Strath Taieri

A new project is under way to compile histories of houses in the Strath Taieri district.
Discovering the 'houstory' of Strath Taieri
Discovering the 'houstory' of Strath Taieri
DunedinAugust 16

Welcoming frame back in the picture

The frame of the ''Welcome to Mosgiel'' sign was returned to its original place next to the Z service station on Gordon Rd last week.
Welcoming frame back in the picture
Welcoming frame back in the picture
DunedinAugust 13

Market 'extremely buoyant'

The Dunedin residential property market is busy with buyers facing a lot of competition, say those in the market.
Market 'extremely buoyant'
Market 'extremely buoyant'