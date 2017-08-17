GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Joshua Riddiford
joshua.riddiford@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
August 17
City where it's at for Havoc
Dunedin is past, present and future for Havoc Farm Pork, business co-owner Linda McCallum Jackson says.
Dunedin
January 24
Future in music beckons
A Mosgiel teenager hopes to perform in Hollywood later this year.
Dunedin
December 17
Lessons behind prison walls
Being able to read and write is important for all of us. But many people in prison lack the basic level of writing and reading required to function in everyday life.
Dunedin
September 24
Model station a labour of Lego
A Dunedin man will display the fruits of a year's labour at an upcoming Lego show in the city.
Dunedin
August 23
Extra funds welcome at RDA
A recent donation will help to meet extra costs at Dunedin Riding for the Disabled over the winter months.
Dunedin
August 23
Local govt needs to accept change: Cull
The local government sector has to accept the need to change, Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull told the Saddle Hill Community Board at its last meeting on Thursday.
Dunedin
August 16
WW1 soldiers' stories sought
A project is under way to unearth information about Strath Taieri men who fought in World War 1.
Dunedin
August 16
Discovering the 'houstory' of Strath Taieri
A new project is under way to compile histories of houses in the Strath Taieri district.
Dunedin
August 16
Welcoming frame back in the picture
The frame of the ''Welcome to Mosgiel'' sign was returned to its original place next to the Z service station on Gordon Rd last week.
Dunedin
August 13
Market 'extremely buoyant'
The Dunedin residential property market is busy with buyers facing a lot of competition, say those in the market.
View more