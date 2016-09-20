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Jude Hathaway
jude.hathaway@odt.co.nz

Latest

FashionSeptember 20

Positive move

A move just a few doors down has given Dunedin fashion retailer and designer Wendy Jones a boost. She tells Jude Hathaway why the change of address.
FashionJune 27

Out of the Cold

Temperatures may drop, but not the spirits when armed with a warm winter coat. Jude Hathaway takes a look at some of the covetable styles.
FashionApril 22

An ‘Other World’ experience

Jeweller Lynn Kelly's latest exhibition opened in Dunedin this week. She gave Jude Hathaway a fascinating glimpse into its creation. 
FashionMarch 15

Fit for royalty

She has dressed some of the most high-profile women in the world and now Kiwi-born Emilia Wickstead is heading to Dunedin. Jude Hathaway reports.
FashionMarch 8

An inimitable personal style

Dunedin's most significant fashion designer, Margarita Robertson, has an enviable personal dress style which comes under the spotlight in a forthcoming exhibition. Jude Hathaway reports.
FashionJanuary 20

Forever in fashion

Dallas Cunningham's childhood love of sewing led her into the fashion design industry more than 30 years ago. She talks to Jude Hathaway about a career which she has no plans to leave.
FashionDecember 20

Making a splash

At the Beach: 100 years of summer fashion in New Zealand has broad appeal, writes Jude Hathaway. 
Making a splash
Making a splash
FashionNovember 26

Into the future

Third-year graduating students at Otago Polytechnic School of Design (Fashion) provided a provocative glimpse of where fashion trends could well be heading at the annual Collections show held on Friday night. Jude Hathaway reports.
FashionOctober 9

Fashion fix

It has been held annually for the past 16 years and last week's event notched up yet another successful Zonta Extraordinary show. Jude Hathaway was there. 
FashionAugust 18

From high country to high street

Christina Perriam has been selected to help push wool into the spotlight at New Zealand Fashion Week. Jude Hathaway catches up with her.