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Jude Hathaway
jude.hathaway@odt.co.nz
Latest
Fashion
September 20
Positive move
A move just a few doors down has given Dunedin fashion retailer and designer Wendy Jones a boost. She tells Jude Hathaway why the change of address.
Fashion
June 27
Out of the Cold
Temperatures may drop, but not the spirits when armed with a warm winter coat. Jude Hathaway takes a look at some of the covetable styles.
Fashion
April 22
An ‘Other World’ experience
Jeweller Lynn Kelly's latest exhibition opened in Dunedin this week. She gave Jude Hathaway a fascinating glimpse into its creation.
Fashion
March 15
Fit for royalty
She has dressed some of the most high-profile women in the world and now Kiwi-born Emilia Wickstead is heading to Dunedin. Jude Hathaway reports.
Fashion
March 8
An inimitable personal style
Dunedin's most significant fashion designer, Margarita Robertson, has an enviable personal dress style which comes under the spotlight in a forthcoming exhibition. Jude Hathaway reports.
Fashion
January 20
Forever in fashion
Dallas Cunningham's childhood love of sewing led her into the fashion design industry more than 30 years ago. She talks to Jude Hathaway about a career which she has no plans to leave.
Fashion
December 20
Making a splash
At the Beach: 100 years of summer fashion in New Zealand has broad appeal, writes Jude Hathaway.
Fashion
November 26
Into the future
Third-year graduating students at Otago Polytechnic School of Design (Fashion) provided a provocative glimpse of where fashion trends could well be heading at the annual Collections show held on Friday night. Jude Hathaway reports.
Fashion
October 9
Fashion fix
It has been held annually for the past 16 years and last week's event notched up yet another successful Zonta Extraordinary show. Jude Hathaway was there.
Fashion
August 18
From high country to high street
Christina Perriam has been selected to help push wool into the spotlight at New Zealand Fashion Week. Jude Hathaway catches up with her.
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