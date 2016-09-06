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Julie Walls
juliecw@xtra.co.nz

Latest

NewsSeptember 6

Te Anau hosts national Daffodil Show

Te Anau is set to host the 90th South Island National Daffodil Show in conjunction with the 43rd Te Anau Spring Flower Show.
NewsSeptember 6

Fiordland Women’s Club celebrate 40 years

On June 25, 2016, 80 women gathered at Distinction Te Anau Hotel & Villas to share the many happy memories, combined with lots of laughter.
NewsSeptember 6

Te Anau talent shines at Wearable Arts evening

Te Anau showcased last month a fund-raiser for domestic violence prevention, the “Walk the Talk” Fashion and Wearable Arts Show.
Te Anau talent shines at Wearable Arts evening
Te Anau talent shines at Wearable Arts evening