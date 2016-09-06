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Latest
News
September 6
Te Anau hosts national Daffodil Show
Te Anau is set to host the 90th South Island National Daffodil Show in conjunction with the 43rd Te Anau Spring Flower Show.
News
September 6
Fiordland Women’s Club celebrate 40 years
On June 25, 2016, 80 women gathered at Distinction Te Anau Hotel & Villas to share the many happy memories, combined with lots of laughter.
News
September 6
Te Anau talent shines at Wearable Arts evening
Te Anau showcased last month a fund-raiser for domestic violence prevention, the “Walk the Talk” Fashion and Wearable Arts Show.