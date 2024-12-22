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Justine Price
justine.price@odt.co.nz

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OpinionDecember 22

Getting together to address the great offshore wind gap

There are not many occasions when Energy Minister Simeon Brown and Green Taieri list MP Scott Willis agree on an infrastructure policy.
Getting together to address the great offshore wind gap
Getting together to address the great offshore wind gap
North OtagoJanuary 25

‘Inquisitive’ kea drops by family gathering

A kea has paid a rare visit to Coastal Otago, delighting a farming family and their overseas guests.
‘Inquisitive’ kea drops by family gathering
‘Inquisitive’ kea drops by family gathering
WorldOctober 31

Trump derides doctors, Biden says rival 'giving up' on virus

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have sought support in Midwestern states where the coronavirus has roared back, with Trump falsely accusing doctors of profiting from Covid deaths, while Biden said Trump has surrendered to the pandemic.
Trump derides doctors, Biden says rival 'giving up' on virus
Trump derides doctors, Biden says rival 'giving up' on virus
NationalJune 6

Snow and severe frosts in South Island

Southerners woke to bone-chilling temperatures with snow and frosts. Road conditions are dicey due to black ice and motorists are warned to drive to the conditions.
NationalJune 6

Snow and severe frosts in South Island

Southerners woke to bone-chilling temperatures with snow and frosts. Road conditions are dicey due to black ice and people are warned to drive to the conditions.
NationalMay 2

Helicopter crash pilot facing charges

The pilot whose helicopter crashed into the Pautahanui Inlet is facing an earlier charge of operating an aircraft in a careless manner.
Helicopter crash pilot facing charges
Helicopter crash pilot facing charges
DunedinJanuary 31

Lake Waihola warning lifted

The Otago Regional Council has lifted a health warning which had been in place at Lake Waihola because of earlier levels of blue-green algae, which had previously been of concern.
Lake Waihola warning lifted
Lake Waihola warning lifted
WorldOctober 10

Speaker distances himself from Trump

Top Republican Paul Ryan says he won't defend Donald Trump nor campaign with him, plunging the candidate's presidential bid deeper into crisis.
Speaker distances himself from Trump
Speaker distances himself from Trump
NationalOctober 6

Otorohanga manhunt continues

Police remain on the hunt for Ross Douglas Bremner in the wake of attacks that left his mother dead and father in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.
Otorohanga manhunt continues
Otorohanga manhunt continues
WorldSeptember 30

British PM wants work law review

British PM Theresa May has ordered a review of employment practices, saying she wants to ensure workers' rights were protected under changing business models and a growing trend towards flexible or self-employment.
British PM wants work law review
British PM wants work law review