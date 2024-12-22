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Justine Price
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Opinion
December 22
Getting together to address the great offshore wind gap
There are not many occasions when Energy Minister Simeon Brown and Green Taieri list MP Scott Willis agree on an infrastructure policy.
North Otago
January 25
‘Inquisitive’ kea drops by family gathering
A kea has paid a rare visit to Coastal Otago, delighting a farming family and their overseas guests.
World
October 31
Trump derides doctors, Biden says rival 'giving up' on virus
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have sought support in Midwestern states where the coronavirus has roared back, with Trump falsely accusing doctors of profiting from Covid deaths, while Biden said Trump has surrendered to the pandemic.
National
June 6
Snow and severe frosts in South Island
Southerners woke to bone-chilling temperatures with snow and frosts. Road conditions are dicey due to black ice and motorists are warned to drive to the conditions.
National
June 6
Snow and severe frosts in South Island
Southerners woke to bone-chilling temperatures with snow and frosts. Road conditions are dicey due to black ice and people are warned to drive to the conditions.
National
May 2
Helicopter crash pilot facing charges
The pilot whose helicopter crashed into the Pautahanui Inlet is facing an earlier charge of operating an aircraft in a careless manner.
Dunedin
January 31
Lake Waihola warning lifted
The Otago Regional Council has lifted a health warning which had been in place at Lake Waihola because of earlier levels of blue-green algae, which had previously been of concern.
World
October 10
Speaker distances himself from Trump
Top Republican Paul Ryan says he won't defend Donald Trump nor campaign with him, plunging the candidate's presidential bid deeper into crisis.
National
October 6
Otorohanga manhunt continues
Police remain on the hunt for Ross Douglas Bremner in the wake of attacks that left his mother dead and father in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.
World
September 30
British PM wants work law review
British PM Theresa May has ordered a review of employment practices, saying she wants to ensure workers' rights were protected under changing business models and a growing trend towards flexible or self-employment.
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