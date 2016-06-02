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EntertainmentJune 2

Mary Poppins plot revealed

Disney has confirmed Mary Poppins Returns will be released on Christmas Day in 2018.
Mary Poppins plot revealed
Mary Poppins plot revealed
Food & WineApril 27

LA chef takes stand on seafood

Fresh seafood is the beating heart of Los Angeles chef Michael Cimarusti's culinary universe, Corie Brown discovers.
LA chef takes stand on seafood
LA chef takes stand on seafood
The MixApril 25

Five questions with: David Ellison

David Ellison (79), a retired schoolteacher and Malaya war veteran, is upoko (chief) of Kati Huirapa Runaka ki Puketeraki, at Karitane. 
Five questions with: David Ellison
Five questions with: David Ellison
WorldJanuary 22

US adds more countries to Zika alert

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its travel warning to another eight countries or territories that pose a risk of infection with Zika, a mosquito-borne virus spreading through the Caribbean and Latin America.
US adds more countries to Zika alert
US adds more countries to Zika alert
AustraliaJanuary 18

China urged to avoid conflict with US

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is calling on China to avoid actions in pursuit of territorial claims in Asia that could make conflict with the United States more likely.
China urged to avoid conflict with US
China urged to avoid conflict with US
NationalNovember 9

Little talk of the flag

The Prince of Wales has met with Labour leader Andrew Little in Auckland tonight, rounding off a busy day that began with a visit to Taranaki.
QueenstownNovember 1

Fun at the fair

Crazy bicycles that squirted water or were pedalled backwards were only part of the fun at the Wakatipu Community Presbyterian Church fair on Saturday.
Fun at the fair
Fun at the fair
DunedinOctober 24

Building contractor Ben Naylor dies

Building contractor Ben Naylor died at Yvette Williams Retirement Village in Dunedin on Tuesday. He was 92.
Building contractor Ben Naylor dies
Building contractor Ben Naylor dies
EntertainmentOctober 20

Ceramics invite a sense of wonder

Off with their heads, indeed. In Zehavit Darlington's world of ceramics, life can imitate art, writes Shane Gilchrist.
Ceramics invite a sense of wonder
Ceramics invite a sense of wonder
QueenstownSeptember 27

Pair arrested after incidents

Two men were arrested for alleged disorderly behaviour in downtown Queenstown in separate incidents outside Bungalow bar in Camp St at the weekend.