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Karen Pasco
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Latest
Southland
April 5
Ex-mayoral candidate charged with harassment
A former Invercargill mayoral candidate has appeared in court charged with criminal harassment.
Southland
April 2
Drunken crash damages shop, truck, car
A man who drove drunk crashed into a truck which then veered into The Store at Centre Bush.
Southland
March 31
Boating incident fault of skipper
A skipper of a boat was affected by alcohol, experiencing a diabetic low and had a person with minimal boating experience at the helm when his boat grounded on Lake Wakatipu during a trip involving work colleagues and friends.
Southland
March 31
Man charged in connection with shooting
A man police believe was involved in a Tuatapere drive-by shooting appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.
Southland
March 31
Arrest made in Tuatapere drive-by shooting
A man police believe was involved in a Tuatapere drive-by shooting on Wednesday night has been arrested and charged.
Southland
March 31
Trial date set for Invercargill murder accused
The trial for the man charged with the murder of Chad Parekura in Invercargill will take place next year.
Southland
March 30
Ex-Stag pleads guilty to possession of meth
Former Southland Stag Pita Wilson has admitted possession of 498g of methamphetamine — worth about $300,000.
Southland
March 29
Man shot during confrontation pleads guilty to 15 charges
A man who was shot after confronting a police officer with a knife at Dacre last year still has the bullet in his abdomen.
Southland
March 23
Man in court over death
A man who allegedly caused the death of another at an Invercargill tavern made his first appearance before Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.
Southland
March 22
Manslaughter accused in court after Invercargill tavern death
A man who allegedly caused the death of a 78-year-old at an Invercargill tavern appeared in the Invercargill District Court this morning.
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