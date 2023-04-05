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Karen Pasco
karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandApril 5

Ex-mayoral candidate charged with harassment

A former Invercargill mayoral candidate has appeared in court charged with criminal harassment.
Ex-mayoral candidate charged with harassment
Ex-mayoral candidate charged with harassment
SouthlandApril 2

Drunken crash damages shop, truck, car

A man who drove drunk crashed into a truck which then veered into The Store at Centre Bush.
Drunken crash damages shop, truck, car
Drunken crash damages shop, truck, car
SouthlandMarch 31

Boating incident fault of skipper

A skipper of a boat was affected by alcohol, experiencing a diabetic low and had a person with minimal boating experience at the helm when his boat grounded on Lake Wakatipu during a trip involving work colleagues and friends.
Boating incident fault of skipper
Boating incident fault of skipper
SouthlandMarch 31

Man charged in connection with shooting

A man police believe was involved in a Tuatapere drive-by shooting appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.
Man charged in connection with shooting
Man charged in connection with shooting
SouthlandMarch 31

Arrest made in Tuatapere drive-by shooting

A man police believe was involved in a Tuatapere drive-by shooting on Wednesday night has been arrested and charged.
Arrest made in Tuatapere drive-by shooting
Arrest made in Tuatapere drive-by shooting
SouthlandMarch 31

Trial date set for Invercargill murder accused

The trial for the man charged with the murder of Chad Parekura in Invercargill will take place next year.
Trial date set for Invercargill murder accused
Trial date set for Invercargill murder accused
SouthlandMarch 30

Ex-Stag pleads guilty to possession of meth

Former Southland Stag Pita Wilson has admitted possession of 498g of methamphetamine — worth about $300,000.
Ex-Stag pleads guilty to possession of meth
Ex-Stag pleads guilty to possession of meth
SouthlandMarch 29

Man shot during confrontation pleads guilty to 15 charges

A man who was shot after confronting a police officer with a knife at Dacre last year still has the bullet in his abdomen.
Man shot during confrontation pleads guilty to 15 charges
Man shot during confrontation pleads guilty to 15 charges
SouthlandMarch 23

Man in court over death

A man who allegedly caused the death of another at an Invercargill tavern made his first appearance before Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.
SouthlandMarch 22

Manslaughter accused in court after Invercargill tavern death

A man who allegedly caused the death of a 78-year-old at an Invercargill tavern appeared in the Invercargill District Court this morning.
Manslaughter accused in court after Invercargill tavern death
Manslaughter accused in court after Invercargill tavern death