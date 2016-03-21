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Kat Stark
katherine.stark@alliedpress.co.nz

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Sponsored ContentMarch 21

Dan and Rochelle Mason

Rochelle Stanton (40), school secretary and Dan Mason (37), road maintenance worker We live in Dunedin but had our wedding on Saturday September 19, 2015, in Cromwell. It was a doubly special day as we celebrated my 40th birthday on the day as well. When and where did you meet?
NewsNovember 29

12 Days of Christmas giveaways

Every day from November 30th until December 12th there will be a christmas giveaway. There is $3000 worth of prizes to be won! Answer the question in the ODT on the corresponding days by heading to the Christmas gift guide  There is also a second chance to win daily on Facebook! 