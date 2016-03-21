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March 21
Dan and Rochelle Mason
Rochelle Stanton (40), school secretary and Dan Mason (37), road maintenance worker We live in Dunedin but had our wedding on Saturday September 19, 2015, in Cromwell. It was a doubly special day as we celebrated my 40th birthday on the day as well. When and where did you meet?
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November 29
12 Days of Christmas giveaways
Every day from November 30th until December 12th there will be a christmas giveaway. There is $3000 worth of prizes to be won! Answer the question in the ODT on the corresponding days by heading to the Christmas gift guide There is also a second chance to win daily on Facebook!