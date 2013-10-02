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Kate Shuttleworth
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Latest
National
October 2
Parliamentary Service boss resigns over phone records
The head of Parliamentary Service had taken a hit over the accessing of Fairfax journalist Andrea Vance's phone records and resigned today.
National
October 2
China questions NZ purity
China is questioning New Zealand's '100 per cent pure' brand as headlines worldwide bring attention to Fonterra's milk formula scandal.
National
October 2
Abusers must prove they are fit to be parents
Maori Party co-leader Tariana Turia says she will need some convincing over sweeping changes in an effort to stop child abuse and death in New Zealand.
Business
August 7
Potentially tainted infant formula reaches HK, Australia
Four batches of potentially contaminated infant formula have reached Hong Kong and Australia, the Ministry for Primary Industries confirmed this afternoon.
News
August 2
Assurance on meat exports to China
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has given assurance delays in future meat exports to China can be avoided.
National
July 30
New MP to be sworn in today
Labour's new MP for Ikaroa-Rawhiti, Meka Whaitiri, will be sworn in as an MP this afternoon.
National
July 24
Cleaners protest employment law changes
Cleaners on low and minimum wages have delivered 2000 submissions to Parliament today opposing employment law changes they say could leave them more vulnerable.
National
July 8
Convention Centre legislation introduced
Legislation for SkyCity to build a controversial $402 million international convention centre in Auckland has been introduced to Parliament.
National
July 8
Failure rate claims inaccurate - PPTA
The Post Primary Teachers Association have released research it believes shows it is inaccurate and simplistic to say one in five New Zealand students is failing in education.
National
July 8
Asset sales petition to be resubmitted
The Keep Our Assets coalition will resubmit the citizens' initiated referendum petition to stop asset sales today with an additional 51,000 signatures.
View more