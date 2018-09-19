GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Kay Sinclair
kay.sinclair@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
September 19
Animal welfare complaints up
Dogs are meant to be ''man's best friend'' but that often does not seem to work both ways.
Dunedin
September 17
Double success for Globe
Dunedin's Globe Theatre has had its second win in a national theatre poster competition in just over a fortnight.
Dunedin
September 17
Principals gather in Dunedin
School principals from around New Zealand are spending class time in the Dunedin area this week to learn about Ngai Tahu history.
Dunedin
September 14
Pupils enjoy movement skills day
Local primary school pupils have been enjoying a chance to try different sport and games skills.
Southland
September 14
Firefighter back from long battle
A Te Anau rural firefighter reckons several weeks helping fight the largest wildfire in California’s history has given him "a year’s worth of learning".
Dunedin
September 14
Cot presented to children’s ward
"They would have been over the moon," retired Dunedin man Fin Heads said after officially presenting the children’s ward at Dunedin hospital with an electronic cot in memory of his late wife and son.
Dunedin
September 13
Harbour ferry makes maiden voyage
The first ferry service to operate on Otago Harbour in more than 60 years has carried its inaugural fare-paying customers from one side of the harbour to the other.
Dunedin
September 13
Going purple for challenge
Bindi Bezar will be in a purple haze next week as she pedals and walks for 24 hours in memory of her much-loved cousin who died after developing Alzheimer's.
Dunedin
September 13
'Handwritten' safety signs net attention
Eye-catching signs urging drivers to slow down at major roadworks in Portobello Rd were placed by road construction workers, not local schoolchildren.
Dunedin
September 11
Lights, and then (Barnes) dancing
Contractors install new traffic lights at the intersection of Princes St and Moray Pl, in Dunedin, this week.
View more