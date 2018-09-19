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Kay Sinclair
kay.sinclair@odt.co.nz

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DunedinSeptember 19

Animal welfare complaints up

Dogs are meant to be ''man's best friend'' but that often does not seem to work both ways.
Animal welfare complaints up
Animal welfare complaints up
DunedinSeptember 17

Double success for Globe

Dunedin's Globe Theatre has had its second win in a national theatre poster competition in just over a fortnight.
Double success for Globe
Double success for Globe
DunedinSeptember 17

Principals gather in Dunedin

School principals from around New Zealand are spending class time in the Dunedin area this week to learn about Ngai Tahu history.
Principals gather in Dunedin
Principals gather in Dunedin
DunedinSeptember 14

Pupils enjoy movement skills day

Local primary school pupils have been enjoying a chance to try different sport and games skills.
SouthlandSeptember 14

Firefighter back from long battle

A Te Anau rural firefighter reckons several weeks helping fight the largest wildfire in California’s history has given him "a year’s worth of learning".
Firefighter back from long battle
Firefighter back from long battle
DunedinSeptember 14

Cot presented to children’s ward

"They would have been over the moon," retired Dunedin man Fin Heads said after officially presenting the children’s ward at Dunedin hospital with an electronic cot in memory of his late wife and son.
Cot presented to children’s ward
Cot presented to children’s ward
DunedinSeptember 13

Harbour ferry makes maiden voyage

The first ferry service to operate on Otago Harbour in more than 60 years has carried its inaugural fare-paying customers from one side of the harbour to the other.
Harbour ferry makes maiden voyage
Harbour ferry makes maiden voyage
DunedinSeptember 13

Going purple for challenge

Bindi Bezar will be in a purple haze next week as she pedals and walks for 24 hours in memory of her much-loved cousin who died after developing Alzheimer's.
Going purple for challenge
Going purple for challenge
DunedinSeptember 13

'Handwritten' safety signs net attention

Eye-catching signs urging drivers to slow down at major roadworks in Portobello Rd were placed by road construction workers, not local schoolchildren.
'Handwritten' safety signs net attention
'Handwritten' safety signs net attention
DunedinSeptember 11

Lights, and then (Barnes) dancing

Contractors install new traffic lights at the intersection of Princes St and Moray Pl, in Dunedin, this week.
Lights, and then (Barnes) dancing
Lights, and then (Barnes) dancing