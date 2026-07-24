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Kees Chalmers

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ChristchurchJuly 24

Push back on port proposal

Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
Push back on port proposal
Push back on port proposal
ChristchurchJuly 22

Brodie McAlister to lead Canterbury in NPC

Brodie McAlister will be captain of the 2026 Canterbury NPC team, with the homegrown hooker set to lead the reigning national champions into a new era at One NZ Stadium.
Brodie McAlister to lead Canterbury in NPC
Brodie McAlister to lead Canterbury in NPC