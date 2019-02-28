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Ken Muir
ken.muir@alliedpress.co.nz

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SouthlandFebruary 28

More entries, more attractions at A&P show

Entries are significantly up across the board for the 151st Southland A&P Show at Donovan Park in Invercargill this weekend.
More entries, more attractions at A&P show
More entries, more attractions at A&P show