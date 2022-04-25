GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Kerrie Waterworth
kerrie.waterworth@odt.co.nz
Latest
Travel
April 25
Adventure with a side of pain
A hike to South Island’s Lake Crucible fires your enthusiasm and tests your mettle - but the reward is a stunning location unlike any other. Kerrie Waterworth experiences one of Mt Aspiring National Park’s hidden treasures.
Wānaka
October 22
Helping to achieve emissions targets
One Otago renewable energy project is helping to make the transition to a low-emissions future possible.
Wānaka
October 20
Stormwater hopes after accord made
Otago Fish & Game hopes ‘‘the importance of proper stormwater management’’ has been learnt after a deal reached for a new system to help protect pristine trout-spawning water in Bullock Creek.
Wānaka
October 19
Parking change advice provided
Parking in Wanaka’s Anderson Heights is about to become much easier for customers of businesses in the immediate area but possibly more difficult for employees.
Wānaka
October 17
Lake monitor buoy delayed
A scientific water quality monitoring buoy due to have been installed on Lake Wanaka last month could be delayed by up to six months due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Wānaka
October 17
Special chance to navigate rapids
Paddlers from as far afield as Geraldine and Dunedin converged on the Motatapu River near Wanaka recently to experience rapids seldom navigated by kayakers.
Wānaka
October 16
Staff pleased with Wanaka's Super Saturday turnout
There were lines of cars waiting outside Wanaka's old Mitre 10 building more than 30 minutes before the Super Saturday clinic operated by Wanaka Medical Centre got underway this morning.
Wānaka
October 10
Man dies while felling tree at Makarora
Police were called out after the sudden death of a man at a Makarora property yesterday.
Wānaka
October 8
Retreating snow biggest change for guide
The demand to ski the Queenstown and Wanaka back country has been going up almost as fast as the snow levels on the mountains. Kerrie Waterworth talks to a Queenstown heli-ski guide and avalanche forecaster who has spent 40 years guiding clients and experiencing first hand the many changes in the mountains.
Wānaka
October 8
Return of the jetty: refurbishment of walkway completed
Access to Lake Wanaka’s Ruby Island just got a lot easier following the return of the jetty.
View more