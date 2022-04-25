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Kerrie Waterworth
kerrie.waterworth@odt.co.nz

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TravelApril 25

Adventure with a side of pain

A hike to South Island’s Lake Crucible fires your enthusiasm and tests your mettle - but the reward is a stunning location unlike any other. Kerrie Waterworth experiences one of Mt Aspiring National Park’s hidden treasures.
Adventure with a side of pain
Adventure with a side of pain
WānakaOctober 22

Helping to achieve emissions targets

One Otago renewable energy project is helping to make the transition to a low-emissions future possible.
Helping to achieve emissions targets
Helping to achieve emissions targets
WānakaOctober 20

Stormwater hopes after accord made

Otago Fish & Game hopes ‘‘the importance of proper stormwater management’’ has been learnt after a deal reached for a new system to help protect pristine trout-spawning water in Bullock Creek.
Stormwater hopes after accord made
Stormwater hopes after accord made
WānakaOctober 19

Parking change advice provided

Parking in Wanaka’s Anderson Heights is about to become much easier for customers of businesses in the immediate area but possibly more difficult for employees.
WānakaOctober 17

Lake monitor buoy delayed

A scientific water quality monitoring buoy due to have been installed on Lake Wanaka last month could be delayed by up to six months due to the Covid-19 crisis.
WānakaOctober 17

Special chance to navigate rapids

Paddlers from as far afield as Geraldine and Dunedin converged on the Motatapu River near Wanaka recently to experience rapids seldom navigated by kayakers.
Special chance to navigate rapids
Special chance to navigate rapids
WānakaOctober 16

Staff pleased with Wanaka's Super Saturday turnout

There were lines of cars waiting outside Wanaka's old Mitre 10 building more than 30 minutes before the Super Saturday clinic operated by Wanaka Medical Centre got underway this morning.
Staff pleased with Wanaka's Super Saturday turnout
Staff pleased with Wanaka's Super Saturday turnout
WānakaOctober 10

Man dies while felling tree at Makarora

Police were called out after the sudden death of a man at a Makarora property yesterday.
WānakaOctober 8

Retreating snow biggest change for guide

The demand to ski the Queenstown and Wanaka back country has been going up almost as fast as the snow levels on the mountains. Kerrie Waterworth talks to a Queenstown heli-ski guide and avalanche forecaster who has spent 40 years guiding clients and experiencing first hand the many changes in the mountains.
Retreating snow biggest change for guide
Retreating snow biggest change for guide
WānakaOctober 8

Return of the jetty: refurbishment of walkway completed

Access to Lake Wanaka’s Ruby Island just got a lot easier following the return of the jetty.
Return of the jetty: refurbishment of walkway completed
Return of the jetty: refurbishment of walkway completed