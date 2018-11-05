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kandsweir@xtra.co.nz

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NewsNovember 5

Combined Dunedin Cadets formal dinner

Captain Paul Booth( NZCF), Cadet Unit Commander of the City of Dunedin Cadet Unit, is presented his pips by Area Support Officer for Otago, Major Kevin Weir (NZCF) and Mrs Allison Booth at the annual Combined Units Formal dinner held at the recently refurbished Leviathan Hotel on Saturday night.
Combined Dunedin Cadets formal dinner
Combined Dunedin Cadets formal dinner