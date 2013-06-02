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Kieran Campbell
kieran@odt.co.nz

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NationalJune 2

Corrections to investigate prison riot

Corrections Minister Anne Tolley says her department will investigate if officials missed any intelligence about rising tensions at Spring Hill Prison that could have indicated yesterday's riot was coming.
NationalMay 21

Ex legal high king may return to business

Legal high pioneer Matt Bowden has hinted he may return to the industry once the Government makes changes to legislation to make it safer.
Ex legal high king may return to business
Ex legal high king may return to business
NationalMay 20

Greens in bid to stop deep-sea drilling

The Green Party has launched a campaign it hopes will stop deep-sea drilling in New Zealand waters.
Greens in bid to stop deep-sea drilling
Greens in bid to stop deep-sea drilling
AustraliaMay 20

Kiwi arrested in record drug bust

A New Zealand-born university student arrested as part of the largest methamphetamine bust in Australian history is behind bars tonight.
Kiwi arrested in record drug bust
Kiwi arrested in record drug bust
NationalMay 15

Crash victims suffered 'horrific' death

Two women who drowned in their upturned car after it crashed into a mangrove swamp and sank had blood-alcohol readings almost double the legal limit, a coroner has found.
NationalMay 5

Govt to consider coroner's Fox Glacier tragedy findings

Prime Minister John Key remains committed to improving safety in the adventure tourism industry and his Government will consider recommendations made by the coroner investigating the Fox Glacier tragedy.
NewsMay 4

Thunderstorms, gales for upper North Island

Auckland and Northland residents are being warned to prepare for &quot;intense&quot; thunderstorms and &quot;damaging&quot; gales up to 130kmh from this afternoon.
NationalMay 4

Fatal crash near Levin

The drivers of two vehicles that crashed head-on last night have died and a third person is in a critical condition in hospital.
NationalMay 2

Racing: Vet accused of doping racehorse

A reputable vet is accused of giving a horse a boosted dose of a pain relief drug, capable of improving its speed, before the horse won a race.
Racing: Vet accused of doping racehorse
Racing: Vet accused of doping racehorse
NationalMay 1

Emotional plea from Levin crash victim's mum

A grieving mother has made an emotional plea to a mystery motorist linked to the crash that killed her teenage daughter.