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Kieran Campbell
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Latest
National
June 2
Corrections to investigate prison riot
Corrections Minister Anne Tolley says her department will investigate if officials missed any intelligence about rising tensions at Spring Hill Prison that could have indicated yesterday's riot was coming.
National
May 21
Ex legal high king may return to business
Legal high pioneer Matt Bowden has hinted he may return to the industry once the Government makes changes to legislation to make it safer.
National
May 20
Greens in bid to stop deep-sea drilling
The Green Party has launched a campaign it hopes will stop deep-sea drilling in New Zealand waters.
Australia
May 20
Kiwi arrested in record drug bust
A New Zealand-born university student arrested as part of the largest methamphetamine bust in Australian history is behind bars tonight.
National
May 15
Crash victims suffered 'horrific' death
Two women who drowned in their upturned car after it crashed into a mangrove swamp and sank had blood-alcohol readings almost double the legal limit, a coroner has found.
National
May 5
Govt to consider coroner's Fox Glacier tragedy findings
Prime Minister John Key remains committed to improving safety in the adventure tourism industry and his Government will consider recommendations made by the coroner investigating the Fox Glacier tragedy.
News
May 4
Thunderstorms, gales for upper North Island
Auckland and Northland residents are being warned to prepare for "intense" thunderstorms and "damaging" gales up to 130kmh from this afternoon.
National
May 4
Fatal crash near Levin
The drivers of two vehicles that crashed head-on last night have died and a third person is in a critical condition in hospital.
National
May 2
Racing: Vet accused of doping racehorse
A reputable vet is accused of giving a horse a boosted dose of a pain relief drug, capable of improving its speed, before the horse won a race.
National
May 1
Emotional plea from Levin crash victim's mum
A grieving mother has made an emotional plea to a mystery motorist linked to the crash that killed her teenage daughter.
View more