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Kim Bowden
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Latest
Central Otago
July 3
Matariki market a smash hit
Junior chefs, homegrown products, fiery rockets and stargazing — Matariki celebrations transformed Cromwell College’s new technology and art block into a buzzing evening market last month.
Central Otago
June 27
Fruit unpicked amid market woes
Some apples are sitting unpicked on trees in the Teviot Valley as growers respond to a volatile overseas market.
Central Otago
June 26
Teen cancer survivor grateful for Quality time
A national charity has had a personal impact on one Cromwell teen who had a rough start to life.
Central Otago
June 26
Lions club to aid school
A Cromwell tradition is swinging into its 38th year, and the town’s annual Lions golf tournament is once again raising funds for a local cause.
Central Otago
June 26
SBS Bank leaving Cromwell mall
Cromwell is set to lose another bank branch, as SBS Bank confirms its departure from the town’s mall this week.
Central Otago
June 26
Bike park’s future secured
The wheels will keep turning at Cromwell Bike Park and local riders are "stoked".
Central Otago
June 26
Board backs draft land strategy
A strategy to guide how the Central Otago District Council deals with endowment land in Cromwell has been signed off by the ward’s community board.
Central Otago
June 20
Parking officer set to take to Cromwell streets
Motorists not heeding the Central Otago District Council’s parking rules are being warned the days of few consequences for bad behaviour are coming to an end as a parking officer prepares to take to the streets with the authority to issue fines.
Central Otago
June 19
Funds to help neurodivergent children
An Alexandra eatery filling a funding gap to support neurodivergent children is planning a winter party to help its cause.
Central Otago
June 19
CODC to sign on for assessment programme
The Central Otago District Council is set to have something of a report card produced to see how it stacks up against other local authorities and pinpoint room for improvement.
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