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Kim Bowden
kim.bowden@alliedpress.co.nz

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Central OtagoJuly 3

Matariki market a smash hit

Junior chefs, homegrown products, fiery rockets and stargazing — Matariki celebrations transformed Cromwell College’s new technology and art block into a buzzing evening market last month.
Matariki market a smash hit
Matariki market a smash hit
Central OtagoJune 27

Fruit unpicked amid market woes

Some apples are sitting unpicked on trees in the Teviot Valley as growers respond to a volatile overseas market.
Fruit unpicked amid market woes
Fruit unpicked amid market woes
Central OtagoJune 26

Teen cancer survivor grateful for Quality time

A national charity has had a personal impact on one Cromwell teen who had a rough start to life.
Teen cancer survivor grateful for Quality time
Teen cancer survivor grateful for Quality time
Central OtagoJune 26

Lions club to aid school

A Cromwell tradition is swinging into its 38th year, and the town’s annual Lions golf tournament is once again raising funds for a local cause.
Lions club to aid school
Lions club to aid school
Central OtagoJune 26

SBS Bank leaving Cromwell mall

Cromwell is set to lose another bank branch, as SBS Bank confirms its departure from the town’s mall this week.
SBS Bank leaving Cromwell mall
SBS Bank leaving Cromwell mall
Central OtagoJune 26

Bike park’s future secured

The wheels will keep turning at Cromwell Bike Park and local riders are "stoked".
Bike park’s future secured
Bike park’s future secured
Central OtagoJune 26

Board backs draft land strategy

A strategy to guide how the Central Otago District Council deals with endowment land in Cromwell has been signed off by the ward’s community board.
Board backs draft land strategy
Board backs draft land strategy
Central OtagoJune 20

Parking officer set to take to Cromwell streets

Motorists not heeding the Central Otago District Council’s parking rules are being warned the days of few consequences for bad behaviour are coming to an end as a parking officer prepares to take to the streets with the authority to issue fines.
Parking officer set to take to Cromwell streets
Parking officer set to take to Cromwell streets
Central OtagoJune 19

Funds to help neurodivergent children

An Alexandra eatery filling a funding gap to support neurodivergent children is planning a winter party to help its cause.
Funds to help neurodivergent children
Funds to help neurodivergent children
Central OtagoJune 19

CODC to sign on for assessment programme

The Central Otago District Council is set to have something of a report card produced to see how it stacks up against other local authorities and pinpoint room for improvement.
CODC to sign on for assessment programme
CODC to sign on for assessment programme