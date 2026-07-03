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Kim Dungey
kim.dungey@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
The Mix
July 3
Making good humans
If we want to reduce the prison population, it’s about starting 15 to 20 years earlier than we do at present, Nathan Wallis tells Kim Dungey.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
July 2
From concrete to comfy
A clever conversion fits beautifully into its rural setting, Kim Dungey reports.
The Mix
May 29
Weaving a welcome
Ana Teofilo’s design for a new carpet at Tūhura Otago Museum draws from the rich visual language of Pacific cultures, she tells Kim Dungey.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
May 21
Recreating an idyllic lifestyle
Life is sweet on this Dunedin berry farm. Kim Dungey pays a visit.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
May 7
Inside the Queenstown property rated one of NZ’s best homes
Kim Dungey looks at what can be achieved when vision and craftsmanship align.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
April 30
New mooring anchored in history
After decades searching for a suitable site, the ORC finally has a new head office. Kim Dungey looks inside the multimillion-dollar building that has divided councillors and ratepayers.
Central Otago
April 23
After four years and $11m, grand restoration to open
Another chapter has been added to the colourful history of an Earnscleugh landmark, Kim Dungey writes.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
April 18
Inside the $11m makeover of Earnscleugh Castle
Another chapter has been added to the colourful history of an Earnscleugh landmark, Kim Dungey writes.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
April 16
All the pieces of a fairytale
A Dunedin family fell head over heels for this historic cottage. Kim Dungey reports.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
March 26
A shelter and a sanctuary
The owners of this Orokonui house feel like they are living within a forest canopy. Kim Dungey has the details.
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