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Kim Dungey
kim.dungey@odt.co.nz

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The MixJuly 3

Making good humans

If we want to reduce the prison population, it’s about starting 15 to 20 years earlier than we do at present, Nathan Wallis tells Kim Dungey.
Making good humans
Making good humans
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Home & GardenJuly 2

From concrete to comfy

A clever conversion fits beautifully into its rural setting, Kim Dungey reports.
From concrete to comfy
From concrete to comfy
The MixMay 29

Weaving a welcome

Ana Teofilo’s design for a new carpet at Tūhura Otago Museum draws from the rich visual language of Pacific cultures, she tells Kim Dungey.
Weaving a welcome
Weaving a welcome
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Home & GardenMay 21

Recreating an idyllic lifestyle

Life is sweet on this Dunedin berry farm.  Kim Dungey pays a visit.
Recreating an idyllic lifestyle
Recreating an idyllic lifestyle
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Home & GardenMay 7

Inside the Queenstown property rated one of NZ’s best homes

Kim Dungey looks at what can be  achieved when vision and craftsmanship align.
Inside the Queenstown property rated one of NZ’s best homes
Inside the Queenstown property rated one of NZ’s best homes
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Home & GardenApril 30

New mooring anchored in history

After decades searching for a suitable site, the ORC finally has a new head office. Kim Dungey looks inside the multimillion-dollar building that has divided councillors and ratepayers.
New mooring anchored in history
New mooring anchored in history
Central OtagoApril 23

After four years and $11m, grand restoration to open

Another chapter has been added to the colourful history of an Earnscleugh landmark, Kim Dungey writes.
After four years and $11m, grand restoration to open
After four years and $11m, grand restoration to open
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Home & GardenApril 18

Inside the $11m makeover of Earnscleugh Castle

Another chapter has been added to the colourful history of an Earnscleugh landmark, Kim Dungey writes.
Inside the $11m makeover of Earnscleugh Castle
Inside the $11m makeover of Earnscleugh Castle
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Home & GardenApril 16

All the pieces of a fairytale

A Dunedin family fell head over heels for this historic cottage. Kim Dungey reports.
All the pieces of a fairytale
All the pieces of a fairytale
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Home & GardenMarch 26

A shelter and a sanctuary

The owners of this Orokonui house feel like they are living within a forest canopy. Kim Dungey has the details.
A shelter and a sanctuary
A shelter and a sanctuary