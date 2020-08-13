GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Kurt Bayer
kurt@odt.co.nz
Latest
Christchurch
August 13
Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing to go ahead under alert level 2 rules
The already-delayed and much-anticipated sentencing of the March 15 mosque gunman will proceed in Christchurch as planned under Covid-19 alert level 2, court officials said.
Southland
June 29
Teen babysitter who killed nine-year-old sentenced to life
A teenage babysitter who messaged his friends asking "what would you do if I killed someone?" on the night he murdered a nine-year-old Otautau boy has been been sentenced to at least 11 years jail.
National
May 5
Social change drives drop in NZ marriages
Our changing society is behind the dramatic drop in the number of New Zealanders tying the knot, and getting divorced, relationship experts say.
National
April 21
NZer face to face with terror kingpin
A radical Islamic cleric standing trial in New York on global terrorism charges will this week come face-to-face with a New Zealand woman caught in a terrifying kidnapping two decades ago.
National
April 21
Young kayaker rescued from rough seas
With the strong current dragging his kayak further out to sea, Philipp Cartier's freezing fingers fumbled for the emergency light he hoped would get a rescue helicopter's attention.
National
April 21
NZ conman fleeced wealthy neighbours
A New Zealand accountant who conned his wealthy London neighbours out of $2.2 million has been jailed for eight years.
National
April 16
Killer was on parole
The man who has admitted murdering Christchurch community support worker Amy Farrall, then attacking two female hitch-hikers on the West Coast was on parole at the time of his crime spree and had been out of prison only six months.
National
April 6
Police dog attack 'unjustified and excessive'
Invercargill police used illegal and unjustified excessive force by letting a police dog bite and drag a suspected burglar for almost a minute, an Independent Police Conduct Authority probe has concluded.
Dunedin
April 1
Homesick scientist's tragic death
A "young, talented, intelligent" University of Otago graduate who moved from New Zealand to Britain to pursue her promising chemistry career committed suicide after suffering severe loneliness and homesickness, an inquest has heard.
National
March 24
Drunk passenger claimed to have AK-47
A drunken passenger on a flight to New Zealand caused a mid-air terror alert yesterday by lighting up a cigarette in his seat then claiming he was carrying an AK-47 machinegun.
View more