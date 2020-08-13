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Kurt Bayer
kurt@odt.co.nz

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ChristchurchAugust 13

Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing to go ahead under alert level 2 rules

The already-delayed and much-anticipated sentencing of the March 15 mosque gunman will proceed in Christchurch as planned under Covid-19 alert level 2, court officials said.
Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing to go ahead under alert level 2 rules
Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing to go ahead under alert level 2 rules
SouthlandJune 29

Teen babysitter who killed nine-year-old sentenced to life

A teenage babysitter who messaged his friends asking "what would you do if I killed someone?" on the night he murdered a nine-year-old Otautau boy has been been sentenced to at least 11 years jail.
Teen babysitter who killed nine-year-old sentenced to life
Teen babysitter who killed nine-year-old sentenced to life
NationalMay 5

Social change drives drop in NZ marriages

Our changing society is behind the dramatic drop in the number of New Zealanders tying the knot, and getting divorced, relationship experts say.
NationalApril 21

NZer face to face with terror kingpin

A radical Islamic cleric standing trial in New York on global terrorism charges will this week come face-to-face with a New Zealand woman caught in a terrifying kidnapping two decades ago.
NZer face to face with terror kingpin
NZer face to face with terror kingpin
NationalApril 21

Young kayaker rescued from rough seas

With the strong current dragging his kayak further out to sea, Philipp Cartier's freezing fingers fumbled for the emergency light he hoped would get a rescue helicopter's attention.
Young kayaker rescued from rough seas
Young kayaker rescued from rough seas
NationalApril 21

NZ conman fleeced wealthy neighbours

A New Zealand accountant who conned his wealthy London neighbours out of $2.2 million has been jailed for eight years.
NationalApril 16

Killer was on parole

The man who has admitted murdering Christchurch community support worker Amy Farrall, then attacking two female hitch-hikers on the West Coast was on parole at the time of his crime spree and had been out of prison only six months.
Killer was on parole
Killer was on parole
NationalApril 6

Police dog attack 'unjustified and excessive'

Invercargill police used illegal and unjustified excessive force by letting a police dog bite and drag a suspected burglar for almost a minute, an Independent Police Conduct Authority probe has concluded.
DunedinApril 1

Homesick scientist's tragic death

A &quot;young, talented, intelligent&quot; University of Otago graduate who moved from New Zealand to Britain to pursue her promising chemistry career committed suicide after suffering severe loneliness and homesickness, an inquest has heard.
Homesick scientist's tragic death
Homesick scientist's tragic death
NationalMarch 24

Drunk passenger claimed to have AK-47

A drunken passenger on a flight to New Zealand caused a mid-air terror alert yesterday by lighting up a cigarette in his seat then claiming he was carrying an AK-47 machinegun.