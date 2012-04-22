GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Lana Morrison
lana.morrison@odt.co.nz
Latest
Netball
April 22
Netball: Southern's class shows in demolition of Phys Ed
The Dunedin premier competition started on Saturday at the Edgar Centre with all of the top sides sporting new players.
Netball
August 14
Netball: Uni Albion into final
Highly-favoured University Albion made heavy weather of securing its place in next Saturday's Dunedin premier club final against top qualifier Southern A.
Netball
July 31
Netball: University hangs on to win
University-Albion should have heeded the old adage "it's not over until it's over" in the Dunedin premier club competition at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
Netball
July 17
Netball: Columba impresses in defeat by College
Columba A continues to impress in the Dunedin premier club competition, despite a loss in the latest round at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
Netball
July 10
Netball: Phys Ed suffers shock loss to Columba
The quality of Dunedin club netball suffered at the weekend as retired players, coaches and even umpires were forced to take the court for teams missing personnel due to tertiary holidays.
Netball
June 19
Netball: Draw produces predictable results
The top-ranked teams from round two played the bottom teams, producing predictable results, as round three of the Dunedin premier club competition got under way at the Edgar centre on Saturday.
Netball
June 12
Netball: Impressive third quarter key in Uni Albion success
Uni Albion A's third-quarter defensive effort allowed it to open up a margin on Southern A and eventually win 63-53 in the final game of round two of the Dunedin premier club competition at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
Netball
May 29
Netball: Uni Albion continues run
Uni Albion A continued its seemingly inexorable march towards the Dunedin premier club title when it dealt College A a fatal blow, winning 72-48 at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
Netball
May 22
Netball: Big scores order of day
Southern A and University-Albion A won both their games in a double round of the Dunedin premier club competition played at the Edgar Centre at the weekend.
Netball
May 15
Netball: Southern shooters provide edge
Southern A's superior shooting circle combination of Kate Shearer and Te Paea Selby-Rickit gave it the edge over Phys Ed A, 59-51, in the Dunedin premier competition at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
View more