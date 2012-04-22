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Lana Morrison
lana.morrison@odt.co.nz

Latest

NetballApril 22

Netball: Southern's class shows in demolition of Phys Ed

The Dunedin premier competition started on Saturday at the Edgar Centre with all of the top sides sporting new players.
NetballAugust 14

Netball: Uni Albion into final

Highly-favoured University Albion made heavy weather of securing its place in next Saturday's Dunedin premier club final against top qualifier Southern A.
NetballJuly 31

Netball: University hangs on to win

University-Albion should have heeded the old adage &quot;it's not over until it's over&quot; in the Dunedin premier club competition at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
NetballJuly 17

Netball: Columba impresses in defeat by College

Columba A continues to impress in the Dunedin premier club competition, despite a loss in the latest round at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
Netball: Columba impresses in defeat by College
Netball: Columba impresses in defeat by College
NetballJuly 10

Netball: Phys Ed suffers shock loss to Columba

The quality of Dunedin club netball suffered at the weekend as retired players, coaches and even umpires were forced to take the court for teams missing personnel due to tertiary holidays.
NetballJune 19

Netball: Draw produces predictable results

The top-ranked teams from round two played the bottom teams, producing predictable results, as round three of the Dunedin premier club competition got under way at the Edgar centre on Saturday.
NetballJune 12

Netball: Impressive third quarter key in Uni Albion success

Uni Albion A's third-quarter defensive effort allowed it to open up a margin on Southern A and eventually win 63-53 in the final game of round two of the Dunedin premier club competition at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
NetballMay 29

Netball: Uni Albion continues run

Uni Albion A continued its seemingly inexorable march towards the Dunedin premier club title when it dealt College A a fatal blow, winning 72-48 at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
Netball: Uni Albion continues run
Netball: Uni Albion continues run
NetballMay 22

Netball: Big scores order of day

Southern A and University-Albion A won both their games in a double round of the Dunedin premier club competition played at the Edgar Centre at the weekend.
NetballMay 15

Netball: Southern shooters provide edge

Southern A's superior shooting circle combination of Kate Shearer and Te Paea Selby-Rickit gave it the edge over Phys Ed A, 59-51, in the Dunedin premier competition at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
Netball: Southern shooters provide edge
Netball: Southern shooters provide edge