SECTIONS
Laura Hewson
laura.hewson@odt.co.nz

Latest

CricketMarch 27

Cricket: Williamson knock ensures draw for NZ

Kane Williamson scored his second test century and guided New Zealand to an unexpected draw as the hosts made 200 for six at the end of the third and final test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve today.
CricketMarch 27

Cricket: Otago opener notches double-hundred

Otago opener Hamish Rutherford has scored his maiden first-class double-hundred today, the milestone helping the Volts into an impregnable position against Wellington at the University Oval in Dunedin.
Cricket: Otago opener notches double-hundred
Cricket: Otago opener notches double-hundred
CricketMarch 20

Cricket: Volts concede first innings advantage

Otago have been bowled out for 197 against Canterbury today, giving the visitors a two-run first-innings advantage in their Plunket Shield match at the University Oval.
RugbyMarch 17

Rugby: Slade stars in close win

The Highlanders have edged the Hurricanes 19-17 in their Super 15 match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington tonight to maintain their perfect start to the season.
Rugby: Slade stars in close win
Rugby: Slade stars in close win
NationalJanuary 25

Green MP to retire

Green Party MP Keith Locke has announced he will retire at this year's election.
NewsDecember 7

Produce company to use R&D scheme

A produce company is getting $190,000 Government funding to develop a machine to process vegetables on the farm.
WorldNovember 23

US teen may have fallen from plane

A teenager whose mutilated body was found on a suburban Boston street may have fallen from an airplane's wheel well, an airport official says.
NationalOctober 10

Flights delayed after computer failure

Hundreds of domestic air travellers had their flights delayed this morning after Air New Zealand's entire computer system failed.
EntertainmentOctober 9

Ladyhawke big winner at Tuis

Ladyhawke swooped on six Tui awards at the New Zealand Music Awards tonight, including album and single of the year.
Ladyhawke big winner at Tuis
Ladyhawke big winner at Tuis
EntertainmentOctober 9

Taylor in good shape after op

Elizabeth Taylor is feeling fine after a heart procedure.