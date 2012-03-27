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Laura Hewson
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Latest
Cricket
March 27
Cricket: Williamson knock ensures draw for NZ
Kane Williamson scored his second test century and guided New Zealand to an unexpected draw as the hosts made 200 for six at the end of the third and final test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve today.
Cricket
March 27
Cricket: Otago opener notches double-hundred
Otago opener Hamish Rutherford has scored his maiden first-class double-hundred today, the milestone helping the Volts into an impregnable position against Wellington at the University Oval in Dunedin.
Cricket
March 20
Cricket: Volts concede first innings advantage
Otago have been bowled out for 197 against Canterbury today, giving the visitors a two-run first-innings advantage in their Plunket Shield match at the University Oval.
Rugby
March 17
Rugby: Slade stars in close win
The Highlanders have edged the Hurricanes 19-17 in their Super 15 match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington tonight to maintain their perfect start to the season.
National
January 25
Green MP to retire
Green Party MP Keith Locke has announced he will retire at this year's election.
News
December 7
Produce company to use R&D scheme
A produce company is getting $190,000 Government funding to develop a machine to process vegetables on the farm.
World
November 23
US teen may have fallen from plane
A teenager whose mutilated body was found on a suburban Boston street may have fallen from an airplane's wheel well, an airport official says.
National
October 10
Flights delayed after computer failure
Hundreds of domestic air travellers had their flights delayed this morning after Air New Zealand's entire computer system failed.
Entertainment
October 9
Ladyhawke big winner at Tuis
Ladyhawke swooped on six Tui awards at the New Zealand Music Awards tonight, including album and single of the year.
Entertainment
October 9
Taylor in good shape after op
Elizabeth Taylor is feeling fine after a heart procedure.
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