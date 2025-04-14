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Laura Mills
laura@odt.co.nz

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West CoastApril 14

Roadkill not good indicator of possum control: Doc

The Department of Conservation says roadkill is not a good indicator of whether 1080 poison is working in South Westland, where a weekend tally showed 123 dead possums on SH6.
Roadkill not good indicator of possum control: Doc
Roadkill not good indicator of possum control: Doc
West CoastApril 13

Homes found for displaced tenants

All tenants living in a Greymouth commercial accommodation block slammed as substandard have new homes to go to.
Homes found for displaced tenants
Homes found for displaced tenants
West CoastApril 4

Most submissions favour mine

A proposed mineral sand mine near Lake Mahinapua is dividing the community, with residents expressing concerns the project could ruin what they describe as a sacred slice of paradise, Laura Mills reports.
Most submissions favour mine
Most submissions favour mine
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West CoastApril 2

Exasperated resident wants Doc to cull wild boars

Wild boars are ripping up parts of Greenstone Rd in Kumara, and have destroyed numerous vegetable gardens.
Exasperated resident wants Doc to cull wild boars
Exasperated resident wants Doc to cull wild boars
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West CoastMarch 31

Pine linked to Gallipoli partially collapses

Greymouth's lone pine tree in Dixon Park has partially collapsed, and the branch was being cut up yesterday morning.
Pine linked to Gallipoli partially collapses
Pine linked to Gallipoli partially collapses
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West CoastMarch 31

'Lone pine' descended from Gallipoli collapses

Greymouth's 'lone pine' tree at Dixon Park has collapsed, and was being cut up this morning.
'Lone pine' descended from Gallipoli collapses
'Lone pine' descended from Gallipoli collapses
West CoastMarch 21

Cycle trail opening today

The Westport to Charleston cycle trail will be officially opened today, with the West Coast now boasting over 400km of trails, putting it firmly on the cycling tourism map.
Cycle trail opening today
Cycle trail opening today
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West CoastMarch 19

Westport to Charleston trail ready for cyclists

​​​​​​​The Westport to Charleston cycle trail will be officially opened at the weekend, with the West Coast now boasting more than 400km of trails.
Westport to Charleston trail ready for cyclists
Westport to Charleston trail ready for cyclists
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West CoastMarch 13

Panel beater jailed for child sex abuse material

A Greymouth panel beater who downloaded more than 110,000 images and 4000 videos exploiting the sexual abuse of young people was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail.
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West CoastMarch 12

Man sentenced after slashing partner with chainsaw

A Hokitika man who slashed his partner with a chainsaw during an argument was sentenced on a raft of charges when he appeared in the Greymouth District Court this week.