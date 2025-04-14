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Laura Mills
laura@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
West Coast
April 14
Roadkill not good indicator of possum control: Doc
The Department of Conservation says roadkill is not a good indicator of whether 1080 poison is working in South Westland, where a weekend tally showed 123 dead possums on SH6.
West Coast
April 13
Homes found for displaced tenants
All tenants living in a Greymouth commercial accommodation block slammed as substandard have new homes to go to.
West Coast
April 4
Most submissions favour mine
A proposed mineral sand mine near Lake Mahinapua is dividing the community, with residents expressing concerns the project could ruin what they describe as a sacred slice of paradise, Laura Mills reports.
SUBSCRIBER
West Coast
April 2
Exasperated resident wants Doc to cull wild boars
Wild boars are ripping up parts of Greenstone Rd in Kumara, and have destroyed numerous vegetable gardens.
SUBSCRIBER
West Coast
March 31
Pine linked to Gallipoli partially collapses
Greymouth's lone pine tree in Dixon Park has partially collapsed, and the branch was being cut up yesterday morning.
SUBSCRIBER
West Coast
March 31
'Lone pine' descended from Gallipoli collapses
Greymouth's 'lone pine' tree at Dixon Park has collapsed, and was being cut up this morning.
West Coast
March 21
Cycle trail opening today
The Westport to Charleston cycle trail will be officially opened today, with the West Coast now boasting over 400km of trails, putting it firmly on the cycling tourism map.
SUBSCRIBER
West Coast
March 19
Westport to Charleston trail ready for cyclists
The Westport to Charleston cycle trail will be officially opened at the weekend, with the West Coast now boasting more than 400km of trails.
SUBSCRIBER
West Coast
March 13
Panel beater jailed for child sex abuse material
A Greymouth panel beater who downloaded more than 110,000 images and 4000 videos exploiting the sexual abuse of young people was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail.
SUBSCRIBER
West Coast
March 12
Man sentenced after slashing partner with chainsaw
A Hokitika man who slashed his partner with a chainsaw during an argument was sentenced on a raft of charges when he appeared in the Greymouth District Court this week.
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