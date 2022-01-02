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Laura Smith
laura.smith@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Life & Style
January 2
Hard work underpins village’s history
Peter Murdoch can count on his hands the number of permanent residents in Monowai Village. At 84, he is the village’s oldest resident and happy to have called it home for the past 56 years. Otago Daily Times reporter LauraSmith chatted to him about his experience living and working in the remote Southland settlement.
Southland
December 3
Ivermectin shows promise for helping sea lions
Avoiding its use as a Covid-19 treatment in humans may be strongly recommended, but the de-worming drug, ivermectin, could help conservation efforts with the New Zealand sea lion. ODT reporter Laura Smith dived into the deep to speak to those involved.
Southland
November 30
Councils’ climate change response collective
Three of Southland’s councils have joined forces in submitting on a government discussion paper centred on climate change action.
Southland
November 25
Consent sought to use barge for overnight stays
A well-known southern family have begun a bid to be allowed to stay overnight on their commercial barge nestled in a remote Fiordland sound.
Southland
November 25
Many challenges in smelter site remediation: group
Numerous challenges are expected during the remediation of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter site, an international professional services group has said.
Southland
November 24
Options post Tiwai Point considered
With the hands of time ticking, the question as to what kind of transition is in store for Southland once the Tiwai smelter closes, poses an opportunity for sustainability and regeneration.
Southland
November 21
Attendance transparency has relevance for voters
Council transparency on attendance is always a hot topic in the lead-up to elections, but Environment Southland councillors have kicked off discussion early.
Southland
November 18
Plans for new centre a relief for parents
A group of Northern Southland parents is breathing a sigh of relief now a new kindergarten is on its way, months after Lumsden’s only preschool closed unexpectedly.
Southland
November 15
Sir Tim lone voice against proposals
Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt says in every situation, he has been a leader — from primary school milk monitor to mayor — and all the blame for council’s troubles is ‘‘being lumped on me’’.
Southland
November 14
Bluff stevedore dislocates knee on boat
A Bluff stevedore dislocated his knee while working in the hold of a ship and has been sent to Southland Hospital for observation.
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