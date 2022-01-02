SECTIONS
Laura Smith
laura.smith@alliedpress.co.nz

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Life & StyleJanuary 2

Hard work underpins village’s history

Peter Murdoch can count on his hands the number of permanent residents in Monowai Village. At 84, he is the village’s oldest resident and happy to have called it home for the past 56 years. Otago Daily Times reporter LauraSmith chatted to him about his experience living and working in the remote Southland settlement.
SouthlandDecember 3

Ivermectin shows promise for helping sea lions

Avoiding its use as a Covid-19 treatment in humans may be strongly recommended, but the de-worming drug, ivermectin, could help conservation efforts with the New Zealand sea lion. ODT reporter Laura Smith dived into the deep to speak to those involved.
Ivermectin shows promise for helping sea lions
Ivermectin shows promise for helping sea lions
SouthlandNovember 30

Councils’ climate change response collective

 Three of Southland’s councils have joined forces in submitting on a government discussion paper centred on climate change action.
Councils’ climate change response collective
Councils’ climate change response collective
SouthlandNovember 25

Consent sought to use barge for overnight stays

A well-known southern family have begun a bid to be allowed to stay overnight on their commercial barge nestled in a remote Fiordland sound.
Consent sought to use barge for overnight stays
Consent sought to use barge for overnight stays
SouthlandNovember 25

Many challenges in smelter site remediation: group

Numerous challenges are expected during the remediation of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter site, an international professional services group has said.
Many challenges in smelter site remediation: group
Many challenges in smelter site remediation: group
SouthlandNovember 24

Options post Tiwai Point considered

With the hands of time ticking, the question as to what kind of transition is in store for Southland once the Tiwai smelter closes, poses an opportunity for sustainability and regeneration.
Options post Tiwai Point considered
Options post Tiwai Point considered
SouthlandNovember 21

Attendance transparency has relevance for voters

Council transparency on attendance is always a hot topic in the lead-up to elections, but Environment Southland councillors have kicked off discussion early.
Attendance transparency has relevance for voters
Attendance transparency has relevance for voters
SouthlandNovember 18

Plans for new centre a relief for parents

A group of Northern Southland parents is breathing a sigh of relief now a new kindergarten is on its way, months after Lumsden’s only preschool closed unexpectedly.
Plans for new centre a relief for parents
Plans for new centre a relief for parents
SouthlandNovember 15

Sir Tim lone voice against proposals

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt says in every situation, he has been a leader — from primary school milk monitor to mayor — and all the blame for council’s troubles is ‘‘being lumped on me’’.
Sir Tim lone voice against proposals
Sir Tim lone voice against proposals
SouthlandNovember 14

Bluff stevedore dislocates knee on boat

A Bluff stevedore dislocated his knee while working in the hold of a ship and has been sent to Southland Hospital for observation.