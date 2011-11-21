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Lea Jones
leaj@mailhost
Latest
Entertainment
November 21
Identifying with a serial killer
Meet Dexter Morgan.
Fashion
January 16
On the road
Annabel Gudsell, general manager for Tourism Waitaki, spends a lot of time on the road and wears clothing that can travel the distance. But what other treasures are hiding in her wardrobe? Lea Jones takes a look.
Fashion
January 7
Wardrobe confessions: Shelagh Ferguson
Having studied how and why people dress the way they do, University of Otago researcher Shelagh Ferguson found the shoe was on the other foot when she let Lea Jones study the contents of her wardrobe.
Fashion
January 6
Wardrobe confessions: Kate Bartlett
Detective Kate Bartlett, in Balclutha, is experiencing one of a woman's biggest fashion challenges - she is pregnant. Lea Jones has a look in her wardrobe to see how this police officer balances fashion with work, leisure and pregnancy.
Fashion
January 3
WARDROBE CONFESSIONS: Amie Pont
Already well-known in Central Otago for her voluntary work, Amie Pont says her wardrobe changed a little when she was appointed the Maniototo's first community development co-ordinator. Lea Jones learns more.
The Mix
January 2
Celebrity children named and shamed
Forget tiny dogs in handbags, or adopting children from Third-World countries, anyone who is anyone these days is naming their children to set them up for a lifetime of teasing or ridicule.
Fashion
December 31
Wardrobe confessions: Miranda Spary
Stunned to learn anyone could want to talk to her about fashion, Queenstown Times columnist Miranda Spary reluctantly let Lea Jones loose in her wardrobe.
Dunedin
December 30
It can't happen to me - can it?
The Mix
December 30
How many drinks are too many?
We walked in as five professional adults. There was handshaking, polite introductions and talk about the weather. We walked out as five drunks.
The Mix
December 30
Drink-drive: no escape
View more