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Lea Jones
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EntertainmentNovember 21

Identifying with a serial killer

Meet Dexter Morgan.
Identifying with a serial killer
Identifying with a serial killer
FashionJanuary 16

On the road

Annabel Gudsell, general manager for Tourism Waitaki, spends a lot of time on the road and wears clothing that can travel the distance. But what other treasures are hiding in her wardrobe? Lea Jones takes a look.
On the road
On the road
FashionJanuary 7

Wardrobe confessions: Shelagh Ferguson

Having studied how and why people dress the way they do, University of Otago researcher Shelagh Ferguson found the shoe was on the other foot when she let Lea Jones study the contents of her wardrobe.
Wardrobe confessions: Shelagh Ferguson
Wardrobe confessions: Shelagh Ferguson
FashionJanuary 6

Wardrobe confessions: Kate Bartlett

Detective Kate Bartlett, in Balclutha, is experiencing one of a woman's biggest fashion challenges - she is pregnant. Lea Jones has a look in her wardrobe to see how this police officer balances fashion with work, leisure and pregnancy.
Wardrobe confessions: Kate Bartlett
Wardrobe confessions: Kate Bartlett
FashionJanuary 3

WARDROBE CONFESSIONS: Amie Pont

Already well-known in Central Otago for her voluntary work, Amie Pont says her wardrobe changed a little when she was appointed the Maniototo's first community development co-ordinator. Lea Jones learns more.
WARDROBE CONFESSIONS: Amie Pont
WARDROBE CONFESSIONS: Amie Pont
The MixJanuary 2

Celebrity children named and shamed

Forget tiny dogs in handbags, or adopting children from Third-World countries, anyone who is anyone these days is naming their children to set them up for a lifetime of teasing or ridicule.
Celebrity children named and shamed
Celebrity children named and shamed
FashionDecember 31

Wardrobe confessions: Miranda Spary

Stunned to learn anyone could want to talk to her about fashion, Queenstown Times columnist Miranda Spary reluctantly let Lea Jones loose in her wardrobe.
Wardrobe confessions: Miranda Spary
Wardrobe confessions: Miranda Spary
DunedinDecember 30

It can't happen to me - can it?

It can't happen to me - can it?
It can't happen to me - can it?
The MixDecember 30

How many drinks are too many?

We walked in as five professional adults. There was handshaking, polite introductions and talk about the weather. We walked out as five drunks.
The MixDecember 30

Drink-drive: no escape

Drink-drive: no escape
Drink-drive: no escape