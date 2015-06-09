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Leith Huffadine
leith.huffadine@odt.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoJune 9

Monkey business at school while Jones away

There's a monkey loose in The Terrace School's room 3 but no-one is trying to catch him.
Monkey business at school while Jones away
Monkey business at school while Jones away
NationalJune 9

House fire in Alexandra

Fire crews are attending a house fire in Alexandra tonight. 
House fire in Alexandra
House fire in Alexandra
Central OtagoApril 19

Community disconcerted over library move

If the Maniototo community wants to object to a decision to move its library, it should make a submission to the region's long-term plan, Central Otago's mayor says.
Community disconcerted over library move
Community disconcerted over library move
Central OtagoApril 19

Vanuatu workers waiting for news of home

Vanuatuan workers in Central Otago are waiting for news from their home country in the wake of Cyclone Pam, but for now a support fund has been set up, an employment co-ordinator says.
Vanuatu workers waiting for news of home
Vanuatu workers waiting for news of home
Central OtagoApril 19

Heartfelt thanks for support from community

Vanuatans working in Central Otago yesterday thanked the wider community and in particular their employer for support in the wake of Cyclone Pam.
Central OtagoMarch 24

Plan to exhume bodies questioned

A proposal to open up what are thought to be unmarked graves in the Ida Valley to find out more about Central Otago's pioneers has already struck some controversy.
Plan to exhume bodies questioned
Plan to exhume bodies questioned
Central OtagoMarch 24

Many unmarked graves located

In 2013, a report by an archaeologist identified almost 800 possible unmarked graves in Central Otago.
Central OtagoMarch 20

Meetings on library move

The Maniototo community is to make a show of support for keeping its library in the present location at a meeting next week.
Central OtagoMarch 19

Clyde: Collision in gorge

A crash in the Cromwell Gorge near Clyde yesterday morning was caused when a driver of a utility failed to give way, police said.
NewsMarch 18

Cavalcaders rolling closer to Outram finish

One of the best parts of the 2015 Otago Goldfields Cavalcade has been, for an organiser at least, the actions of first aid providers and emergency response.