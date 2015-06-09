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Leith Huffadine
leith.huffadine@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
June 9
Monkey business at school while Jones away
There's a monkey loose in The Terrace School's room 3 but no-one is trying to catch him.
National
June 9
House fire in Alexandra
Fire crews are attending a house fire in Alexandra tonight.
Central Otago
April 19
Community disconcerted over library move
If the Maniototo community wants to object to a decision to move its library, it should make a submission to the region's long-term plan, Central Otago's mayor says.
Central Otago
April 19
Vanuatu workers waiting for news of home
Vanuatuan workers in Central Otago are waiting for news from their home country in the wake of Cyclone Pam, but for now a support fund has been set up, an employment co-ordinator says.
Central Otago
April 19
Heartfelt thanks for support from community
Vanuatans working in Central Otago yesterday thanked the wider community and in particular their employer for support in the wake of Cyclone Pam.
Central Otago
March 24
Plan to exhume bodies questioned
A proposal to open up what are thought to be unmarked graves in the Ida Valley to find out more about Central Otago's pioneers has already struck some controversy.
Central Otago
March 24
Many unmarked graves located
In 2013, a report by an archaeologist identified almost 800 possible unmarked graves in Central Otago.
Central Otago
March 20
Meetings on library move
The Maniototo community is to make a show of support for keeping its library in the present location at a meeting next week.
Central Otago
March 19
Clyde: Collision in gorge
A crash in the Cromwell Gorge near Clyde yesterday morning was caused when a driver of a utility failed to give way, police said.
News
March 18
Cavalcaders rolling closer to Outram finish
One of the best parts of the 2015 Otago Goldfields Cavalcade has been, for an organiser at least, the actions of first aid providers and emergency response.
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