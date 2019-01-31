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Latest
News
January 31
St Matthew Passion – An Epic Musical Creation
City Choir Dunedin is proud to present Bach’s epic work: "St Matthew Passion".
News
January 9
Grief to Joy: Music for Easter presented by City Choir Dunedin
City Choir is pleased to present music to celebrate the hope and renewal that is the promise of Easter.
News
September 19
Messiah – The World’s Most Loved Choral Work
Handel’s Messiah is heard around the world during the Christmas season, being greatly appreciated, admired and enjoyed.