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Latest

NewsJanuary 31

St Matthew Passion – An Epic Musical Creation

City Choir Dunedin is proud to present Bach’s epic work: "St Matthew Passion".
NewsJanuary 9

Grief to Joy: Music for Easter presented by City Choir Dunedin

City Choir is pleased to present music to celebrate the hope and renewal that is the promise of Easter.
NewsSeptember 19

Messiah – The World’s Most Loved Choral Work

Handel’s Messiah is heard around the world during the Christmas season, being greatly appreciated, admired and enjoyed.