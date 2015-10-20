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Liam Cavanagh
liam.cavanagh@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
October 20
Prompt action, support ease journey
One minute Alexandra man Peter Diver was running up the stairs to his home, the next minute he was in Dunstan Hospital being told he had had a massive stroke.
Central Otago
October 20
Festival stalwart honoured for work
A man involved in the Alexandra Blossom Festival since its inception was honoured at Pioneer Park on Saturday for his work and contribution to the event.
Central Otago
October 4
Butcher-chef combination successful
The Fridge Butchery and Delicatessen was the winner of this year's Central Otago Award for business excellence. Liam Cavanagh catches up with the pair, whose business is carving out a niche in meat.
Central Otago
September 29
Funding for Asian languages
Four Central Otago schools will benefit from new funding for Asian language classes.
Central Otago
September 29
160km race was youngest entrant's second marathon
The youngest person to finish the gruelling 160km ultramarathon in Naseby at the weekend did so only weeks after completing his first marathon.
Central Otago
September 29
Price rockets but village still on track
The price tag for the proposed Cromwell retirement village to be built next year has almost doubled to $60million.
Central Otago
September 28
Taking wildings seriously
The wilding conifer issue is so significant for Central Otago the area's representative on the Central Otago control group should be a Central Otago District councillor and not an employee.
Central Otago
September 28
Sun shines on 'brilliant procession'
The Alexandra Blossom Festival crowd was one of the biggest seen in 15 years, the event organiser says.
Central Otago
September 28
Anti-cyberbullying group eyes expansion
Central Otago's anti-cyberbullying group Sticks 'n Stones is looking to broaden its horizons.
Central Otago
September 27
Blossom Festival parade draws thousands
Thousands lined Alexandra's Centennial Ave for the Blossom Festival Grand Parade today.
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