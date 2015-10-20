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Liam Cavanagh
liam.cavanagh@odt.co.nz

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Central OtagoOctober 20

Prompt action, support ease journey

One minute Alexandra man Peter Diver was running up the stairs to his home, the next minute he was in Dunstan Hospital being told he had had a massive stroke.
Prompt action, support ease journey
Prompt action, support ease journey
Central OtagoOctober 20

Festival stalwart honoured for work

A man involved in the Alexandra Blossom Festival since its inception was honoured at Pioneer Park on Saturday for his work and contribution to the event.
Central OtagoOctober 4

Butcher-chef combination successful

The Fridge Butchery and Delicatessen was the winner of this year's Central Otago Award for business excellence. Liam Cavanagh catches up with the pair, whose business is carving out a niche in meat.
Butcher-chef combination successful
Butcher-chef combination successful
Central OtagoSeptember 29

Funding for Asian languages

Four Central Otago schools will benefit from new funding for Asian language classes.
Funding for Asian languages
Funding for Asian languages
Central OtagoSeptember 29

160km race was youngest entrant's second marathon

The youngest person to finish the gruelling 160km ultramarathon in Naseby at the weekend did so only weeks after completing his first marathon.
Central OtagoSeptember 29

Price rockets but village still on track

The price tag for the proposed Cromwell retirement village to be built next year has almost doubled to $60million.
Price rockets but village still on track
Price rockets but village still on track
Central OtagoSeptember 28

Taking wildings seriously

The wilding conifer issue is so significant for Central Otago the area's representative on the Central Otago control group should be a Central Otago District councillor and not an employee.
Central OtagoSeptember 28

Sun shines on 'brilliant procession'

The Alexandra Blossom Festival crowd was one of the biggest seen in 15 years, the event organiser says.
Central OtagoSeptember 28

Anti-cyberbullying group eyes expansion

Central Otago's anti-cyberbullying group Sticks 'n Stones is looking to broaden its horizons.
Anti-cyberbullying group eyes expansion
Anti-cyberbullying group eyes expansion
Central OtagoSeptember 27

Blossom Festival parade draws thousands

Thousands lined Alexandra's Centennial Ave for the Blossom Festival Grand Parade today.