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Linda Hellyer
lindah@mailhost

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Home & GardenApril 1

Golden ash has autumn's colour

Autumn at Dunedin Botanic Garden provides visitors with stunning autumn colour and foliage. For staff, there's the bonus of lots of leaves for the compost heap.
Golden ash has autumn's colour
Golden ash has autumn's colour
Home & GardenMarch 19

Roses still going strong

This summer has been a good one for the roses. We had fantastic growth in early spring and enjoyed a great display over the summer months.
Home & GardenAugust 24

Delivering a dramatic demonstration

The simple pansy is at the top of my list for winter-flowering annuals. It is easy care and even better, is always flowering.
Delivering a dramatic demonstration
Delivering a dramatic demonstration
Home & GardenMarch 7

Heat showcases high performers

This summer has seen a particularly good flowering display from the roses. The recent mild spring provided us with a fantastic start to our growing season, allowing the roses to put on plenty of lush, healthy growth.
Heat showcases high performers
Heat showcases high performers
Home & GardenDecember 13

Evocative blooms herald the coming of Christmas

Many of us have family traditions or rituals at Christmas.
Home & GardenDecember 1

TLC keeps them blooming

To keep roses at their best and encourage a non-stop display of flowers, a few simple summer tasks may help you along the way.
TLC keeps them blooming
TLC keeps them blooming
Home & GardenOctober 13

Perennial brings colour

One of the first of the spring-flowering perennials to emerge after winter and provide wonderful flower colour as well as interesting foliage is Pulmonaria.
Perennial brings colour
Perennial brings colour
Home & GardenApril 22

Ensuring a rosy future

Bare-rooted roses will begin to arrive in the garden centres and nurseries from June.
Ensuring a rosy future
Ensuring a rosy future
Home & GardenFebruary 25

Boost for roses after tough times

This is a tough time of year for your roses, especially after the summer we have had. To help maintain their health and vigour as well as extend the flowering, it is best to keep up with a few basic tasks.
Boost for roses after tough times
Boost for roses after tough times
Home & GardenOctober 22

Stunning lush growth, attractive flowers

One plant that has stunning lush new growth and attractive spring flowers at the same time is Dicentra spectabilis.
Stunning lush growth, attractive flowers
Stunning lush growth, attractive flowers