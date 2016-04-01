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Linda Hellyer
lindah@mailhost
Latest
Home & Garden
April 1
Golden ash has autumn's colour
Autumn at Dunedin Botanic Garden provides visitors with stunning autumn colour and foliage. For staff, there's the bonus of lots of leaves for the compost heap.
Home & Garden
March 19
Roses still going strong
This summer has been a good one for the roses. We had fantastic growth in early spring and enjoyed a great display over the summer months.
Home & Garden
August 24
Delivering a dramatic demonstration
The simple pansy is at the top of my list for winter-flowering annuals. It is easy care and even better, is always flowering.
Home & Garden
March 7
Heat showcases high performers
This summer has seen a particularly good flowering display from the roses. The recent mild spring provided us with a fantastic start to our growing season, allowing the roses to put on plenty of lush, healthy growth.
Home & Garden
December 13
Evocative blooms herald the coming of Christmas
Many of us have family traditions or rituals at Christmas.
Home & Garden
December 1
TLC keeps them blooming
To keep roses at their best and encourage a non-stop display of flowers, a few simple summer tasks may help you along the way.
Home & Garden
October 13
Perennial brings colour
One of the first of the spring-flowering perennials to emerge after winter and provide wonderful flower colour as well as interesting foliage is Pulmonaria.
Home & Garden
April 22
Ensuring a rosy future
Bare-rooted roses will begin to arrive in the garden centres and nurseries from June.
Home & Garden
February 25
Boost for roses after tough times
This is a tough time of year for your roses, especially after the summer we have had. To help maintain their health and vigour as well as extend the flowering, it is best to keep up with a few basic tasks.
Home & Garden
October 22
Stunning lush growth, attractive flowers
One plant that has stunning lush new growth and attractive spring flowers at the same time is Dicentra spectabilis.
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