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Linda Robertson
linda.robertson@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentMarch 29

Stop, look and listen

The human art exhibition On Display is preformed in the Octagon as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival yesterday.
Stop, look and listen
Stop, look and listen
BowlsMarch 29

Bowls: New system designed to embrace casual players

Bowls New Zealand wants to increase its registered membership by bringing casual and social bowlers into the fold.
DunedinAugust 25

Trees slip down the dunes on to beach

The historic poles' days might be numbered but there's a new woody attraction at Dunedin's St Clair Beach.
Trees slip down the dunes on to beach
Trees slip down the dunes on to beach
DunedinAugust 12

Plea for access way

An access way is needed to save dog walkers and cyclists having to cross the ''dreadfully'' busy and dangerous State Highway 1 at East Taieri, a concerned resident says.
Plea for access way
Plea for access way
BasketballJune 6

Basketball: Nuggets flop in second half

Forget the playoffs - the Otago Nuggets will be lucky to win another match this season, based on last night's rancid second half performance against the Manawatu Jets.
Basketball: Nuggets flop in second half
Basketball: Nuggets flop in second half
DunedinMay 8

Costume chosen for design final

It is rare to see Hannah Dockerty without her sketch pad and pencils.
Costume chosen for design final
Costume chosen for design final
DunedinMay 1

Excellent day out planting

Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust field manager Dave McFarlane (left) and Sinclair Wetlands Trust co-ordinator Glen Riley, and volunteers, dig in plants at the wetlands on the Taieri yesterday.
Excellent day out planting
Excellent day out planting
NewsJanuary 10

Snaps of the year: Linda Robertson

ODT photographer Linda Robertson shares her favourite snaps for 2013.
DunedinDecember 18

Fairfield fair deal

Life as a 10-year-old can be pretty sweet. But the 10-year-olds at Fairfield School have been learning this term that life for some people is not as free and easy.
DunedinSeptember 17

Something a little odd

Green Island School pupils (from left) Quinlan Rodger (6), Jenna Willis (9), Isabella Gascoyne (7), Taylor Cayford (6) and Paige Patrick (9) wear mismatched footwear as part of Odd Shoe Day last Friday.
Something a little odd
Something a little odd