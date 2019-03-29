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Linda Robertson
linda.robertson@odt.co.nz
Latest
Entertainment
March 29
Stop, look and listen
The human art exhibition On Display is preformed in the Octagon as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival yesterday.
Bowls
March 29
Bowls: New system designed to embrace casual players
Bowls New Zealand wants to increase its registered membership by bringing casual and social bowlers into the fold.
Dunedin
August 25
Trees slip down the dunes on to beach
The historic poles' days might be numbered but there's a new woody attraction at Dunedin's St Clair Beach.
Dunedin
August 12
Plea for access way
An access way is needed to save dog walkers and cyclists having to cross the ''dreadfully'' busy and dangerous State Highway 1 at East Taieri, a concerned resident says.
Basketball
June 6
Basketball: Nuggets flop in second half
Forget the playoffs - the Otago Nuggets will be lucky to win another match this season, based on last night's rancid second half performance against the Manawatu Jets.
Dunedin
May 8
Costume chosen for design final
It is rare to see Hannah Dockerty without her sketch pad and pencils.
Dunedin
May 1
Excellent day out planting
Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust field manager Dave McFarlane (left) and Sinclair Wetlands Trust co-ordinator Glen Riley, and volunteers, dig in plants at the wetlands on the Taieri yesterday.
News
January 10
Snaps of the year: Linda Robertson
ODT photographer Linda Robertson shares her favourite snaps for 2013.
Dunedin
December 18
Fairfield fair deal
Life as a 10-year-old can be pretty sweet. But the 10-year-olds at Fairfield School have been learning this term that life for some people is not as free and easy.
Dunedin
September 17
Something a little odd
Green Island School pupils (from left) Quinlan Rodger (6), Jenna Willis (9), Isabella Gascoyne (7), Taylor Cayford (6) and Paige Patrick (9) wear mismatched footwear as part of Odd Shoe Day last Friday.
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