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Lisa Scott
lisa.scott@mailhost

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The MixOctober 17

Storage chambers of the heart

As our lives move closer together, the Yorkshireman and I make plans to cohabit.
Storage chambers of the heart
Storage chambers of the heart
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The MixSeptember 19

A too tight an embrace

Custody disputes are dreadful times. The heightened emotions make people act crazy, writes Lisa Scott.
A too tight an embrace
A too tight an embrace
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The MixAugust 22

Ghosts in the chorus

Grief is a journey - you never know when there will be a sudden bump in the road, when a memory will come rushing in the cracks between now and then.
Ghosts in the chorus
Ghosts in the chorus
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The MixMay 30

Rooting out the nastiness

We spent this weekend up a ladder cutting the hedges at Pūrākaunui. They had grown huge, lumbering, pushing over the smaller trees in front of them, forcing them to bow in subjugation.
Rooting out the nastiness
Rooting out the nastiness
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The MixMay 3

All that glisters is not always Gold

After you’ve seen a hundred rainbows you start to think maybe you’ve found your pot of gold.
All that glisters is not always Gold
All that glisters is not always Gold
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The MixApril 5

Feeling less than neighbourly

Is peace, quiet and privacy at your property too much to ask?
Feeling less than neighbourly
Feeling less than neighbourly
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The MixJanuary 11

Setting a table for presence and absence

The widower who has a second chance at love is a romantic cultural trope.
Setting a table for presence and absence
Setting a table for presence and absence
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The MixOctober 19

Benefits of a handy man

I’ve always had to get a man in.
Benefits of a handy man
Benefits of a handy man
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The MixAugust 9

The way to their hearts

Your own children can be hard enough to get on with, and they know all your freaky ins and outs. Meeting your boyfriend’s children is bound to come with feelings of trepidation, writes Lisa Scott.
The way to their hearts
The way to their hearts
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The MixJune 21

Making memories on ice

There isn’t much strange and wonderful left in this world but if you do one thing this winter, then the Staveley Ice Rink should be that thing.
Making memories on ice
Making memories on ice