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Lisa Scott
lisa.scott@mailhost
Latest
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The Mix
October 17
Storage chambers of the heart
As our lives move closer together, the Yorkshireman and I make plans to cohabit.
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The Mix
September 19
A too tight an embrace
Custody disputes are dreadful times. The heightened emotions make people act crazy, writes Lisa Scott.
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The Mix
August 22
Ghosts in the chorus
Grief is a journey - you never know when there will be a sudden bump in the road, when a memory will come rushing in the cracks between now and then.
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The Mix
May 30
Rooting out the nastiness
We spent this weekend up a ladder cutting the hedges at Pūrākaunui. They had grown huge, lumbering, pushing over the smaller trees in front of them, forcing them to bow in subjugation.
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The Mix
May 3
All that glisters is not always Gold
After you’ve seen a hundred rainbows you start to think maybe you’ve found your pot of gold.
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The Mix
April 5
Feeling less than neighbourly
Is peace, quiet and privacy at your property too much to ask?
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The Mix
January 11
Setting a table for presence and absence
The widower who has a second chance at love is a romantic cultural trope.
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The Mix
October 19
Benefits of a handy man
I’ve always had to get a man in.
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The Mix
August 9
The way to their hearts
Your own children can be hard enough to get on with, and they know all your freaky ins and outs. Meeting your boyfriend’s children is bound to come with feelings of trepidation, writes Lisa Scott.
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The Mix
June 21
Making memories on ice
There isn’t much strange and wonderful left in this world but if you do one thing this winter, then the Staveley Ice Rink should be that thing.
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