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Liz Breslin
lizbresin@odt.co.nz
Latest
The Mix
July 31
You’re also allowed to leave
I’m not very good at leaving. I overthink it, get (more) awkward (than usual), stay because of the others in the room, writes Liz Breslin.
The Mix
July 4
The problem with judgements
The response last week to the overturning of Roe vs Wade has Liz Breslin dripping in heart and in fear.
The Mix
June 5
Low passes fail the test
If you want to read something right now that is complimentary about high-ranking scientologist Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, please don’t read this, writes Liz Breslin.
The Mix
May 8
Awakening the tokenism
Kia ora and welcome to the latest newsletter from Te Tokenism, writes Liz Breslin.
The Mix
April 10
Any number of good reasons
Australia has just funded Trikafta, and Cystic Fibrosis NZ is urging Pharmac to negotiate with manufacturers to agree a ‘fair and reasonable’ price for what an Otago teen calls "a magic drug."
The Mix
March 13
Bordering on insanity
It was the juxtaposition of Serious Concern for The Markets with a segment about Ukrainian women home-making Molotov cocktails that really got me this week, writes Liz Breslin.
The Mix
February 13
A monthly column
I’ve been writing this column maybe eight years now and I’ve written about a lot of the things and the places and the people and the ideas that affect me, writes Liz Breslin.
The Mix
January 16
A life metaphor or two
I'm too sentimental. I can find myself thinking, legs flapping either side of my board, that the ocean doesn’t have the water for even half enough tears. But there’s always the next wave and the occasional sea lion, writes Liz Breslin.
The Mix
November 28
Moving with time’s currents
I used to tell the time by dandelion. Blow the filaments tactically while holding the kind of juicy, kind of slimy, kind of sturdy stem. One stubborn star would hang on making it later and later and later as I blew.
The Mix
October 31
Getting ready for the apocalypse party
Hopes for the future got Liz Breslin thinking about the apocalypse.
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