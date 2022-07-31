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Liz Breslin
lizbresin@odt.co.nz

Latest

The MixJuly 31

You’re also allowed to leave

I’m not very good at leaving. I overthink it, get (more) awkward (than usual), stay because of the others in the room, writes Liz Breslin.
You’re also allowed to leave
You’re also allowed to leave
The MixJuly 4

The problem with judgements

The response last week to the overturning of Roe vs Wade has Liz Breslin dripping in heart and in fear.
The problem with judgements
The problem with judgements
The MixJune 5

Low passes fail the test

If you want to read something right now that is complimentary about high-ranking scientologist Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, please don’t read this, writes Liz Breslin.
Low passes fail the test
Low passes fail the test
The MixMay 8

Awakening the tokenism

Kia ora and welcome to the latest newsletter from Te Tokenism, writes Liz Breslin.
Awakening the tokenism
Awakening the tokenism
The MixApril 10

Any number of good reasons

Australia has just funded Trikafta, and Cystic Fibrosis NZ is urging Pharmac to negotiate with manufacturers to agree a ‘fair and reasonable’ price for what an Otago teen calls "a magic drug."
Any number of good reasons
Any number of good reasons
The MixMarch 13

Bordering on insanity

It was the juxtaposition of Serious Concern for The Markets with a segment about Ukrainian women home-making Molotov cocktails that really got me this week, writes Liz Breslin.
Bordering on insanity
Bordering on insanity
The MixFebruary 13

A monthly column

I’ve been writing this column maybe eight years now and I’ve written about a lot of the things and the places and the people and the ideas that affect me, writes Liz Breslin.
A monthly column
A monthly column
The MixJanuary 16

A life metaphor or two

I'm too sentimental. I can find myself thinking, legs flapping either side of my board, that the ocean doesn’t have the water for even half enough tears. But there’s always the next wave and the occasional sea lion, writes Liz Breslin.
A life metaphor or two
A life metaphor or two
The MixNovember 28

Moving with time’s currents

I used to tell the time by dandelion. Blow the filaments tactically while holding the kind of juicy, kind of slimy, kind of sturdy stem. One stubborn star would hang on making it later and later and later as I blew.
Moving with time’s currents
Moving with time’s currents
The MixOctober 31

Getting ready for the apocalypse party

Hopes for the future got Liz Breslin thinking about the apocalypse.
Getting ready for the apocalypse party
Getting ready for the apocalypse party