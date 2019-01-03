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Logan Savory
logan.savory@southlandexpress.co.nz
Latest
Southland
January 3
West Otago community in shock at teen's death
Seventeen-year-old Jamie Shearing was destined for big things and most probably would have owned his own business, according to his former principal.
Southland
January 3
Fire on Invercargill golf course
Fire crews are tackling a blaze on the course at the Invercargill Golf Club this afternoon.
Southland
January 3
Crews battle Catlins forestry block blaze
Fire crews are battling a blaze in a 30 hectare forestry block in Southland today.
Southland
January 3
Man hospitalised after court appearance
Police and St John ambulance staff were called to the Invercargill Court House just before midday today when a man, who had appeared in court, required medical treatment.
Southland
January 2
Man saved by smoke alarms and dog
Working smoke alarms and a barking dog have saved an Invercargill man from what could have been a fatal house fire in Invercargill on Tuesday.
Southland
January 1
Smoke and fire
Firefighters try to tame a fire which destroyed a Gordon St property in Invercargill yesterday.
Southland
January 1
Invercargill home 'destroyed' by blaze
A two-storey Invercargill house has been ''destroyed" by fire this afternoon.
Other Sport
December 23
Te Anau turns it on for top players
The small Northern Southland town of Te Anau is home to the country’s third-richest tennis tournament. Logan Savory takes a look at just where it has come from and how this year’s tournament is shaping up.
Southland
December 20
Worked 'in isolation' on blowout project
A report from Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley states a former council employee worked "in isolation" on a building project which has escalated in price.
Southland
December 18
Visitor levy to remain at $5 per person
The Southland District Council will retain the Stewart Island visitor levy at $5 for the moment but will continue to investigate whether it needs to be raised.
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