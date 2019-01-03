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Logan Savory
logan.savory@southlandexpress.co.nz

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SouthlandJanuary 3

West Otago community in shock at teen's death

Seventeen-year-old Jamie Shearing was destined for big things and most probably would have owned his own business, according to his former principal.
West Otago community in shock at teen's death
West Otago community in shock at teen's death
SouthlandJanuary 3

Fire on Invercargill golf course

Fire crews are tackling a blaze on the course at the Invercargill Golf Club this afternoon.
SouthlandJanuary 3

Crews battle Catlins forestry block blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a 30 hectare forestry block in Southland today.
SouthlandJanuary 3

Man hospitalised after court appearance

Police and St John ambulance staff were called to the Invercargill Court House just before midday today when a man, who had appeared in court, required medical treatment.
SouthlandJanuary 2

Man saved by smoke alarms and dog

Working smoke alarms and a barking dog have saved an Invercargill man from what could have been a fatal house fire in Invercargill on Tuesday.
Man saved by smoke alarms and dog
Man saved by smoke alarms and dog
SouthlandJanuary 1

Smoke and fire

Firefighters try to tame a fire which destroyed a Gordon St property in Invercargill yesterday.
Smoke and fire
Smoke and fire
SouthlandJanuary 1

Invercargill home 'destroyed' by blaze

A two-storey Invercargill house has been ''destroyed" by fire this afternoon.
Invercargill home 'destroyed' by blaze
Invercargill home 'destroyed' by blaze
Other SportDecember 23

Te Anau turns it on for top players

The small Northern Southland town of Te Anau is home to the country’s third-richest tennis tournament. Logan Savory takes a look at just where it has come from and how this year’s tournament is shaping up.
Te Anau turns it on for top players
Te Anau turns it on for top players
SouthlandDecember 20

Worked 'in isolation' on blowout project

A report from Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley states a former council employee worked "in isolation" on a building project which has escalated in price.
Worked 'in isolation' on blowout project
Worked 'in isolation' on blowout project
SouthlandDecember 18

Visitor levy to remain at $5 per person

The Southland District Council will retain the Stewart Island visitor levy at $5 for the moment but will continue to investigate whether it needs to be raised.
Visitor levy to remain at $5 per person
Visitor levy to remain at $5 per person