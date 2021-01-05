GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Louis Day
louis.day@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Christchurch
January 5
Residents concerned over ‘ugly’ housing developments in their suburb
A group of Christchurch residents believe the “unique character” of their suburb is under threat from two housing developments being constructed in the area.
Christchurch
January 5
Bid to change public’s approach to beggars on Christchurch streets
A collaboration between key agencies across Christchurch could look to change the public’s approach to beggars on the city’s streets.
Christchurch
December 23
Red Bus sale: City councillors voting details now revealed
After seven months, it has finally been revealed how city councillors voted in deciding to sell off council-owned bus company Red Bus Ltd.
Christchurch
December 16
Dalziel cleared of Serious Fraud Office complaint; 'disappointing outcome' for Minto
The Serious Fraud Office has found no evidence of criminal conduct in its investigation into Mayor Lianne Dalziel's election donations.
Christchurch
December 15
'Quite dangerous': Lyttelton marina closure on the cards
Boats may no longer be able to berth at Magazine Bay Marina, but Lyttelton teenagers could still be allowed to jump off it for years to come.
Christchurch
December 9
Big increase in number of Christchurch City Council employees earning six-figure salaries
The number of Christchurch City Council employees on six-figure salaries has almost tripled since 2012.
Christchurch
December 6
The People’s Choice: What does it represent in Christchurch local body politics?
Left-leaning political group The People’s Choice made headlines recently after some members tried to remove a community board chairwoman from her role but later backtracked after coming under public scrutiny.
Christchurch
December 3
Thousands of dog complaints lodged with city council
More than 7600 complaints have been made to Christchurch City Council over 12 months about the behaviour of dogs in the city.
Christchurch
December 3
'Not appropriate' for mayors to discuss Tarras airport plan - Dalziel
Christchurch's mayor has told Queenstown's mayor it is "not appropriate" for them to discuss matters surrounding the plan to establish an airport in Central Otago.
Christchurch
December 2
Central Christchurch car parking sites at risk
Up to 120 car parking sites within Christchurch's central city could potentially be non-compliant and at risk of “escalated enforcement action” from the city council.
View more