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Louis Day
louis.day@starmedia.kiwi

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ChristchurchJanuary 5

Residents concerned over ‘ugly’ housing developments in their suburb

A group of Christchurch residents believe the “unique character” of their suburb is under threat from two housing developments being constructed in the area.
Residents concerned over ‘ugly’ housing developments in their suburb
Residents concerned over ‘ugly’ housing developments in their suburb
ChristchurchJanuary 5

Bid to change public’s approach to beggars on Christchurch streets

A collaboration between key agencies across Christchurch could look to change the public’s approach to beggars on the city’s streets.
Bid to change public’s approach to beggars on Christchurch streets
Bid to change public’s approach to beggars on Christchurch streets
ChristchurchDecember 23

Red Bus sale: City councillors voting details now revealed

After seven months, it has finally been revealed how city councillors voted in deciding to sell off council-owned bus company Red Bus Ltd.
Red Bus sale: City councillors voting details now revealed
Red Bus sale: City councillors voting details now revealed
ChristchurchDecember 16

Dalziel cleared of Serious Fraud Office complaint; 'disappointing outcome' for Minto

The Serious Fraud Office has found no evidence of criminal conduct in its investigation into Mayor Lianne Dalziel's election donations.
Dalziel cleared of Serious Fraud Office complaint; 'disappointing outcome' for Minto
Dalziel cleared of Serious Fraud Office complaint; 'disappointing outcome' for Minto
ChristchurchDecember 15

'Quite dangerous': Lyttelton marina closure on the cards

Boats may no longer be able to berth at Magazine Bay Marina, but Lyttelton teenagers could still be allowed to jump off it for years to come.
'Quite dangerous': Lyttelton marina closure on the cards
'Quite dangerous': Lyttelton marina closure on the cards
ChristchurchDecember 9

Big increase in number of Christchurch City Council employees earning six-figure salaries

The number of Christchurch City Council employees on six-figure salaries has almost tripled since 2012.
Big increase in number of Christchurch City Council employees earning six-figure salaries
Big increase in number of Christchurch City Council employees earning six-figure salaries
ChristchurchDecember 6

The People’s Choice: What does it represent in Christchurch local body politics?

Left-leaning political group The People’s Choice made headlines recently after some members tried to remove a community board chairwoman from her role but later backtracked after coming under public scrutiny.
The People’s Choice: What does it represent in Christchurch local body politics?
The People’s Choice: What does it represent in Christchurch local body politics?
ChristchurchDecember 3

Thousands of dog complaints lodged with city council

More than 7600 complaints have been made to Christchurch City Council over 12 months about the behaviour of dogs in the city.
Thousands of dog complaints lodged with city council
Thousands of dog complaints lodged with city council
ChristchurchDecember 3

'Not appropriate' for mayors to discuss Tarras airport plan - Dalziel

Christchurch's mayor has told Queenstown's mayor it is "not appropriate" for them to discuss matters surrounding the plan to establish an airport in Central Otago.
'Not appropriate' for mayors to discuss Tarras airport plan - Dalziel
'Not appropriate' for mayors to discuss Tarras airport plan - Dalziel
ChristchurchDecember 2

Central Christchurch car parking sites at risk

Up to 120 car parking sites within Christchurch's central city could potentially be non-compliant and at risk of “escalated enforcement action” from the city council.
Central Christchurch car parking sites at risk
Central Christchurch car parking sites at risk