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Louise Frampton
louise.frampton@alliedpress.co.nz

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Home & GardenNovember 13

Growing your dreams

Louise Frampton talks to Olivia McCord about her passion for flowers and her new book The Floral Dream.
Growing your dreams
Growing your dreams
NewsApril 23

Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line

One of New Zealand's most iconic tourism operators looks set to become the latest business to close as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line
Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line
DunedinMarch 29

The pipes, the pipes are calling...

The skirl of the bagpipes is being heard in Dunedin as the city hosts the New Zealand Pipe Band Championships.
The pipes, the pipes are calling...
The pipes, the pipes are calling...
TravelFebruary 19

5 questions with: Jenny Mitchell

Louise Frampton caught up with New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards winner Jenny Mitchell, of Gore, after she performed in the opening concert at Tamworth’s Country Music Festival.
5 questions with: Jenny Mitchell
5 questions with: Jenny Mitchell
TravelFebruary 12

From the sea to the stage

Arriving in Sydney with no luggage could potentially be a way to ruin one’s holiday, but not for Louise Frampton, who discovered Sydney’s beaches, restaurants and shows were just the places to forget about the rough start.
From the sea to the stage
From the sea to the stage
GolfFebruary 17

Classic tight finish

It was a close finish at the Taieri Classic on Sunday with Jeremy Hall, of Greenacres, taking the title after a two-hole play-off.