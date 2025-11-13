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Louise Frampton
louise.frampton@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Home & Garden
November 13
Growing your dreams
Louise Frampton talks to Olivia McCord about her passion for flowers and her new book The Floral Dream.
News
April 23
Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line
One of New Zealand's most iconic tourism operators looks set to become the latest business to close as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dunedin
March 29
The pipes, the pipes are calling...
The skirl of the bagpipes is being heard in Dunedin as the city hosts the New Zealand Pipe Band Championships.
Travel
February 19
5 questions with: Jenny Mitchell
Louise Frampton caught up with New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards winner Jenny Mitchell, of Gore, after she performed in the opening concert at Tamworth’s Country Music Festival.
Travel
February 12
From the sea to the stage
Arriving in Sydney with no luggage could potentially be a way to ruin one’s holiday, but not for Louise Frampton, who discovered Sydney’s beaches, restaurants and shows were just the places to forget about the rough start.
Golf
February 17
Classic tight finish
It was a close finish at the Taieri Classic on Sunday with Jeremy Hall, of Greenacres, taking the title after a two-hole play-off.