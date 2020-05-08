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Louise Scott
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Latest
National
May 8
Job losses ‘going to get worse’
A severe increase in the number of people claiming benefits is only the tip of the iceberg, community leaders say.
Southland
April 30
Crews fighting house fire in rural Southland
Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Western Southland.
Queenstown
April 23
'Sadly, that means job losses'
Nearly 400 jobs could be axed as Ngai Tahu Tourism prepares to mothball operations across the South Island.
Queenstown
April 23
Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line
One of New Zealand's most iconic tourism operators looks set to become the latest business to close as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Queenstown
February 6
Waitangi Day events embrace diversity
Waitangi celebrations in Queenstown stepped away from the traditional yesterday.
Queenstown
February 3
Slip near Queenstown: 'It sounded like thunder'
A Gibbston woman has described the moment she saw a land slip rushing towards her property this morning.
Queenstown
January 29
One dead after vehicle hurtles over steep bank
One person is dead and another is injured after a vehicle hurtled about 50m down a steep bank on a remote 4WD track in Macetown near Arrowtown.
Queenstown
January 28
Surgical masks scramble
Frontline tourism staff in Queenstown wore surgical masks as demand for the breathing protection led to a supply shortage across New Zealand.
Southland
January 28
Couple killed in crash were ‘role models’
A young Mataura couple who died in a car crash in Southland on Sunday have been described as role models in their community.
Southland
January 27
Young couple killed in Mataura crash were 'role models'
A young couple who died in a car crash in Southland on Sunday have been described as role models in their community.
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