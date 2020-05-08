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Louise Scott
louise.scott@odt.co.nz

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NationalMay 8

Job losses ‘going to get worse’

A severe increase in the number of people claiming benefits is only the tip of the iceberg, community leaders say.
Job losses ‘going to get worse’
Job losses ‘going to get worse’
SouthlandApril 30

Crews fighting house fire in rural Southland

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Western Southland.
QueenstownApril 23

'Sadly, that means job losses'

Nearly 400 jobs could be axed as Ngai Tahu Tourism prepares to mothball operations across the South Island.
'Sadly, that means job losses'
'Sadly, that means job losses'
QueenstownApril 23

Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line

One of New Zealand's most iconic tourism operators looks set to become the latest business to close as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line
Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line
QueenstownFebruary 6

Waitangi Day events embrace diversity

Waitangi celebrations in Queenstown stepped away from the traditional yesterday.
Waitangi Day events embrace diversity
Waitangi Day events embrace diversity
QueenstownFebruary 3

Slip near Queenstown: 'It sounded like thunder'

A Gibbston woman has described the moment she saw a land slip rushing towards her property this morning.
Slip near Queenstown: 'It sounded like thunder'
Slip near Queenstown: 'It sounded like thunder'
QueenstownJanuary 29

One dead after vehicle hurtles over steep bank

One person is dead and another is injured after a vehicle hurtled about 50m down a steep bank on a remote 4WD track in Macetown near Arrowtown.
QueenstownJanuary 28

Surgical masks scramble

Frontline tourism staff in Queenstown wore surgical masks as demand for the breathing protection led to a supply shortage across New Zealand.
Surgical masks scramble
Surgical masks scramble
SouthlandJanuary 28

Couple killed in crash were ‘role models’

A young Mataura couple who died in a car crash in Southland on Sunday have been described as role models in their community.
Couple killed in crash were ‘role models’
Couple killed in crash were ‘role models’
SouthlandJanuary 27

Young couple killed in Mataura crash were 'role models'

A young couple who died in a car crash in Southland on Sunday have been described as role models in their community.
Young couple killed in Mataura crash were 'role models'
Young couple killed in Mataura crash were 'role models'