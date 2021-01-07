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Louise Scott
louises@scene.co.nz

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Central OtagoJanuary 7

Swimming, ice cream key to horse’s holiday

Micah is just like any 15-year-old — she loves going on holiday. The only difference is she is a four-legged visitor to Central Otago.
Swimming, ice cream key to horse’s holiday
Swimming, ice cream key to horse’s holiday
QueenstownNovember 4

Suspected suicide spurs call by widow

The widow of a suspected suicide victim wants to change the conversation around depression and mental health.
North OtagoOctober 13

Residents return to burnt homes

Sobering and emotional - those were words describing the situation of Lake Ohau Village residents returning to fire-ravaged homes to sift through the remains.
Residents return to burnt homes
Residents return to burnt homes
SouthlandSeptember 30

Sledging fun

Oliver Paterson is making the most of his school holidays. The 10-year-old was sledging on Waikaka Station yesterday, near Gore.
Sledging fun
Sledging fun
Central OtagoSeptember 29

Kiwis’ giving nature impresses new citizen

"When they have nothing to give, they give a little more."
Kiwis’ giving nature impresses new citizen
Kiwis’ giving nature impresses new citizen
SouthlandSeptember 28

Iwi will use funds to tell island’s story

A funding boost for Stewart Island will help the local iwi build a world-class heritage experience and tell the story of Rakiura’s history, a community leader says.
Iwi will use funds to tell island’s story
Iwi will use funds to tell island’s story
NationalSeptember 27

30 new jobs from cash boost for Stewart Island

A boost of more than $2 million for Maori development on Stewart Island will create 30 jobs in the region, Shane Jones says.
30 new jobs from cash boost for Stewart Island
30 new jobs from cash boost for Stewart Island
SouthlandSeptember 4

Hundreds turn up for testing in Gore

Roughly 400 people turned out for Covid testing in Gore yesterday at a pop-up station.
Hundreds turn up for testing in Gore
Hundreds turn up for testing in Gore
SouthlandSeptember 1

Source of leaks asked to front up

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt has challenged a whistle-blower to come forward following Department of Internal Affairs intervention at the Invercargill City Council.
Source of leaks asked to front up
Source of leaks asked to front up
NewsAugust 31

'It was really scary': Pair in custody after threat to shoot cops

A man and a woman have been apprehended in Mosgiel after the area was flooded by police following a threat to shoot police.