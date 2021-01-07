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Louise Scott
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Latest
Central Otago
January 7
Swimming, ice cream key to horse’s holiday
Micah is just like any 15-year-old — she loves going on holiday. The only difference is she is a four-legged visitor to Central Otago.
Queenstown
November 4
Suspected suicide spurs call by widow
The widow of a suspected suicide victim wants to change the conversation around depression and mental health.
North Otago
October 13
Residents return to burnt homes
Sobering and emotional - those were words describing the situation of Lake Ohau Village residents returning to fire-ravaged homes to sift through the remains.
Southland
September 30
Sledging fun
Oliver Paterson is making the most of his school holidays. The 10-year-old was sledging on Waikaka Station yesterday, near Gore.
Central Otago
September 29
Kiwis’ giving nature impresses new citizen
"When they have nothing to give, they give a little more."
Southland
September 28
Iwi will use funds to tell island’s story
A funding boost for Stewart Island will help the local iwi build a world-class heritage experience and tell the story of Rakiura’s history, a community leader says.
National
September 27
30 new jobs from cash boost for Stewart Island
A boost of more than $2 million for Maori development on Stewart Island will create 30 jobs in the region, Shane Jones says.
Southland
September 4
Hundreds turn up for testing in Gore
Roughly 400 people turned out for Covid testing in Gore yesterday at a pop-up station.
Southland
September 1
Source of leaks asked to front up
Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt has challenged a whistle-blower to come forward following Department of Internal Affairs intervention at the Invercargill City Council.
News
August 31
'It was really scary': Pair in custody after threat to shoot cops
A man and a woman have been apprehended in Mosgiel after the area was flooded by police following a threat to shoot police.
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