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Lucia Vincent
lucia@odt.co.nz

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BusinessApril 18

Employment law blog: Paying for public holidays

Paying properly for public holidays beats paying penalties if you don't, writes employment lawyer Lucia Vincent. 
Employment law blog: Paying for public holidays
Employment law blog: Paying for public holidays
BusinessJanuary 29

Law blog: Asking new staff right questions can save headaches

With a new year we may see a few fresh faces at work. But before you invite that new employee to join your team, consider asking a few more questions.
Law blog: Asking new staff right questions can save headaches
Law blog: Asking new staff right questions can save headaches
BusinessDecember 3

Law blog: Why employers should care about bullying

Bullying hurts. Most know the sting of a hurtful jibe or playful punch.
Law blog: Why employers should care about bullying
Law blog: Why employers should care about bullying
BusinessSeptember 7

Law blog: Being faithful to your employer

Think it's OK to start your new business in your employer's time and poach the company's best customers? Think again, says employment lawyer Lucia Vincent.
Law blog: Being faithful to your employer
Law blog: Being faithful to your employer