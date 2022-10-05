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Latest
Queenstown
October 5
Electric scooter rental coming to Queenstown
A fleet of up to 300 electric scooters is slated to soon park up in Queenstown.
Canterbury
October 2
Playgroup winner in fishing
If an 890g beauty of a rainbow trout is anything to go by, the angling season ahead is sure to be quite the whopper.
Queenstown
October 2
Playgroup winner in fishing
If an 890g beauty of a rainbow trout is anything to go by, the angling season ahead is sure to be quite the whopper.
Queenstown
October 2
Coronet closes after ‘perfect’ ski season
Much like the start of the ski season, the weather well and truly turned it on for Coronet Peak’s closing day.
News
September 20
Aussie worker caught in rental scam
An Aussie working in the South Island for winter has fallen prey to a rental property scam.
Queenstown
September 20
Aussie worker caught in rental scam in Queenstown
An Aussie working in Queenstown for the winter has fallen prey to a rental property scam.
Queenstown
September 19
Resource consent application downsized
The owners of an historical Queenstown property have scaled down their resource consent application to hold events in a bid to get consent approval.
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Queenstown
September 18
Full steam ahead for first journey in nearly a decade
Just as palpable as the majestic plume of steam that coursed from the Kingston Flyer yesterday, was the utter joy as it set off drawing carriage-loads of people towards Fairlight Railway Station.
Queenstown
September 15
Flyer is finally back on track
There's little doubt it'll be full steam ahead when the historic Kingston Flyer leaves the station on Sunday for its first public commercial journey in nearly a decade.
Queenstown
September 8
Challenged to ‘roll up his sleeves’ over labour crisis
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was challenged to "roll up his sleeves" and address Queenstown’s labour crisis at a much delayed post-Budget breakfast in the resort yesterday.
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