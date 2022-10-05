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Lucy Wormald
lucy.wormald@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

QueenstownOctober 5

Electric scooter rental coming to Queenstown

A fleet of up to 300 electric scooters is slated to soon park up in Queenstown.
Electric scooter rental coming to Queenstown
Electric scooter rental coming to Queenstown
CanterburyOctober 2

Playgroup winner in fishing

If an 890g beauty of a rainbow trout is anything to go by, the angling season ahead is sure to be quite the whopper.
Playgroup winner in fishing
Playgroup winner in fishing
QueenstownOctober 2

Playgroup winner in fishing

If an 890g beauty of a rainbow trout is anything to go by, the angling season ahead is sure to be quite the whopper.
Playgroup winner in fishing
Playgroup winner in fishing
QueenstownOctober 2

Coronet closes after ‘perfect’ ski season

Much like the start of the ski season, the weather well and truly turned it on for Coronet Peak’s closing day.
Coronet closes after ‘perfect’ ski season
Coronet closes after ‘perfect’ ski season
NewsSeptember 20

Aussie worker caught in rental scam

An Aussie working in the South Island for winter has fallen prey to a rental property scam.
Aussie worker caught in rental scam
Aussie worker caught in rental scam
QueenstownSeptember 20

Aussie worker caught in rental scam in Queenstown

An Aussie working in Queenstown for the winter has fallen prey to a rental property scam.
Aussie worker caught in rental scam in Queenstown
Aussie worker caught in rental scam in Queenstown
QueenstownSeptember 19

Resource consent application downsized

The owners of an historical Queenstown property have scaled down their resource consent application to hold events in a bid to get consent approval.
Resource consent application downsized
Resource consent application downsized
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QueenstownSeptember 18

Full steam ahead for first journey in nearly a decade

Just as palpable as the majestic plume of steam that coursed from the Kingston Flyer yesterday, was the utter joy as it set off drawing carriage-loads of people towards Fairlight Railway Station.
Full steam ahead for first journey in nearly a decade
Full steam ahead for first journey in nearly a decade
QueenstownSeptember 15

Flyer is finally back on track

There's little doubt it'll be full steam ahead when the historic Kingston Flyer leaves the station on Sunday for its first public commercial journey in nearly a decade.
Flyer is finally back on track
Flyer is finally back on track
QueenstownSeptember 8

Challenged to ‘roll up his sleeves’ over labour crisis

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was challenged to "roll up his sleeves" and address Queenstown’s labour crisis at a much delayed post-Budget breakfast in the resort yesterday.
Challenged to ‘roll up his sleeves’ over labour crisis
Challenged to ‘roll up his sleeves’ over labour crisis