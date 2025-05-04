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Luisa Girao
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Latest
News
May 4
New Youth MP has duty ‘I have to follow’
Invercargill's new Youth MP wants to uplift and bring the voice of the young people of the community to the national stage.
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Southland
May 1
Mayor ‘disappointed’ after rates campaign
Invercargill's mayor is a "little bit disappointed" he didn't get support from the community after going against his council and conducting a campaign to secure a rates increase of only 3.9%.
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Southland
April 28
Plant closed to secure jobs
A Southland recycling company is closing one of its plants to ensure the long-term future of its operations and secure the jobs of about 80 people with disabilities.
Southland
April 27
Monowai’s electrifying 100 years
One of New Zealand’s earliest renewable energy assets and Southland’s first power station will turn 100 years old this week.
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National
April 24
Push to increase apprenticeship numbers
The government wants to "super-charge" apprenticeship numbers by getting more industries directly involved in the training and development of courses.
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Southland
April 24
Airfare costs cutting off city: Clark
Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark feels the city is becoming more disconnected from the rest of the country due to the high cost of airfares — and it seems the situation is unlikely to change any time soon.
Southland
April 24
Powered up for 100 years
One of New Zealand’s earliest renewable energy assets, Southland’s first power station and an example of innovation.
Southland
April 23
Teaching children importance of remembrance focus of event
Learning the importance of Anzac Day and remembering the fallen soldiers from a young age is the aim of an event in Invercargill this week.
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Southland
April 22
More frustration for trust as trail extension delayed again
The extension of the Lake2Lake Trail has hit another bump but the Fiordland Trail Trust hopes to be back on track by the end of the year.
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Southland
April 22
Junior rock’n’roll dancers sweep podium at nationals
A group of Invercargill junior rock’n’roll dancers impressed on the dance floor, sweeping the podium at the nationals during the weekend.
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