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Luisa Girao
luisa.girao@odt.co.nz

Latest

NewsMay 4

New Youth MP has duty ‘I have to follow’

Invercargill's new Youth MP wants to uplift and bring the voice of the young people of the community to the national stage.
New Youth MP has duty ‘I have to follow’
New Youth MP has duty ‘I have to follow’
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SouthlandMay 1

Mayor ‘disappointed’ after rates campaign

Invercargill's mayor is a "little bit disappointed" he didn't get support from the community after going against his council and conducting a campaign to secure a rates increase of only 3.9%.
Mayor ‘disappointed’ after rates campaign
Mayor ‘disappointed’ after rates campaign
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SouthlandApril 28

Plant closed to secure jobs

A Southland recycling company is closing one of its plants to ensure the long-term future of its operations and secure the jobs of about 80 people with disabilities.
Plant closed to secure jobs
Plant closed to secure jobs
SouthlandApril 27

Monowai’s electrifying 100 years

One of New Zealand’s earliest renewable energy assets and Southland’s first power station will turn 100 years old this week.
Monowai’s electrifying 100 years
Monowai’s electrifying 100 years
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NationalApril 24

Push to increase apprenticeship numbers

The government wants to "super-charge" apprenticeship numbers by getting more industries directly involved in the training and development of courses.
Push to increase apprenticeship numbers
Push to increase apprenticeship numbers
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SouthlandApril 24

Airfare costs cutting off city: Clark

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark feels the city is becoming more disconnected from the rest of the country due to the high cost of airfares — and it seems the situation is unlikely to change any time soon.
Airfare costs cutting off city: Clark
Airfare costs cutting off city: Clark
SouthlandApril 24

Powered up for 100 years

One of New Zealand’s earliest renewable energy assets, Southland’s first power station and an example of innovation.
Powered up for 100 years
Powered up for 100 years
SouthlandApril 23

Teaching children importance of remembrance focus of event

Learning the importance of Anzac Day and remembering the fallen soldiers from a young age is the aim of an event in Invercargill this week.
Teaching children importance of remembrance focus of event
Teaching children importance of remembrance focus of event
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SouthlandApril 22

More frustration for trust as trail extension delayed again

The extension of the Lake2Lake Trail has hit another bump but the Fiordland Trail Trust hopes to be back on track by the end of the year.
More frustration for trust as trail extension delayed again
More frustration for trust as trail extension delayed again
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SouthlandApril 22

Junior rock’n’roll dancers sweep podium at nationals

A group of Invercargill junior rock’n’roll dancers impressed on the dance floor, sweeping the podium at the nationals during the weekend.
Junior rock’n’roll dancers sweep podium at nationals
Junior rock’n’roll dancers sweep podium at nationals