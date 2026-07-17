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Luke Chapman
lukec@channel39.co.nz

Latest

NewsJuly 17

Screened for Success:Bowel Cancer in NZ

Screened for Success:Bowel Cancer in NZ
RugbyJuly 16

ODT Rugby Chat: It's Prem Rugby's finals time

It's finals footy on ODT Rugby Chat this week. We go head to head with two of the leading players in Saturday's big final - Slade McDowell (Kaik) and Taylor Dale from Harbour.
NewsJuly 15

Dunedin Club Rugby Premier Finals 2026

The Dunedin Club rugby final between Kaikorai and Harbour is being live streamed on the ODT website on Saturday afternoon at 3pm. Proudly brought to you by Brent Lucas Builders, Garador, Fred's Fencing, Edinburgh Realty and Liquorland.
Dunedin Club Rugby Premier Finals 2026
Dunedin Club Rugby Premier Finals 2026
RugbyJuly 2

ODT Rugby Chat: It's quarterfinals time

On ODT Rugby Chat this week we talk to two of the protagonists who have played 50 games for their club - big Mitch Tinnock from Varsity and Harbour's Toni Taufa.
NewsJune 29

ODT Sports Chat: grappling, handball & rhythmic gymnastics

On ODT Sports Chat we visited the sports hub at the Edgar Centre on Saturday, with three different codes taking centre stage.
RugbyJune 11

ODT Rugby Chat: Otago coach Mark Brown

On ODT Rugby Chat this week we’re talking Ranfurly Shield rugby with Otago coach Mark Brown.
NewsMay 29

South Island Indoor Bowling Championships 2026

Live stream coverage from the South Island Indoor Bowling Championships 2026 held at the OIBA Stadium, Dunedin.
NewsMay 25

ODT Sports Chat: Netball and Basketball numbers on the rise

On our first of our ODT Sports Chats for the year brought to you by the Edgar Centre we are talking Netball and Basketball as we are hearing participation numbers in both codes are on the rise.
RugbyMay 21

ODT Rugby Chat: 100 games and a first win of the season

We talk to Eels winger Marc Rooney who plays his 100th game this weekend and Ratu Latus the Zingari lock who scored two tries at the weekend as his team won their first game of the season.
NewsMay 15

Football Chat: All Whites coach Darren Bazeley

Football Chat: Southern Football CEO Dougal McGowan chats to All Whites coach Darren Bazeley about the upcoming World Cup.