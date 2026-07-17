Screened for Success:Bowel Cancer in NZ

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Latest
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July 17
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July 16
ODT Rugby Chat: It's Prem Rugby's finals time
It's finals footy on ODT Rugby Chat this week. We go head to head with two of the leading players in Saturday's big final - Slade McDowell (Kaik) and Taylor Dale from Harbour.
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July 15
Dunedin Club Rugby Premier Finals 2026
The Dunedin Club rugby final between Kaikorai and Harbour is being live streamed on the ODT website on Saturday afternoon at 3pm. Proudly brought to you by Brent Lucas Builders, Garador, Fred's Fencing, Edinburgh Realty and Liquorland.
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ODT Rugby Chat: It's quarterfinals time
On ODT Rugby Chat this week we talk to two of the protagonists who have played 50 games for their club - big Mitch Tinnock from Varsity and Harbour's Toni Taufa.
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June 29
ODT Sports Chat: grappling, handball & rhythmic gymnastics
On ODT Sports Chat we visited the sports hub at the Edgar Centre on Saturday, with three different codes taking centre stage.
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ODT Rugby Chat: Otago coach Mark Brown
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May 29
South Island Indoor Bowling Championships 2026
Live stream coverage from the South Island Indoor Bowling Championships 2026 held at the OIBA Stadium, Dunedin.
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May 25
ODT Sports Chat: Netball and Basketball numbers on the rise
On our first of our ODT Sports Chats for the year brought to you by the Edgar Centre we are talking Netball and Basketball as we are hearing participation numbers in both codes are on the rise.
Rugby
May 21
ODT Rugby Chat: 100 games and a first win of the season
We talk to Eels winger Marc Rooney who plays his 100th game this weekend and Ratu Latus the Zingari lock who scored two tries at the weekend as his team won their first game of the season.
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May 15
Football Chat: All Whites coach Darren Bazeley
Football Chat: Southern Football CEO Dougal McGowan chats to All Whites coach Darren Bazeley about the upcoming World Cup.
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