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Lynda van Kempen
lyndak@mailhost

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Central OtagoJune 8

'WW3' noises on orchards not acceptable'

A ''constant barrage of noise'' from some orchards during fruit harvesting season sounded like World War 3 had broken out, an Alexandra vineyard owner told a planning hearing this week.
Central OtagoJune 7

Council urged to add fluoride to entire drinking supply

Fluoride should be added to all council-run drinking water supplies in Central Otago for the good health of residents, district councillors were told this week.
Central OtagoNovember 3

Just coping after ‘kick in the guts’

The only bank in the Maniototo closed its doors a year ago this week.  Residents tell Lynda van Kempen the facility’s absence is a nuisance, but they are making do.
Just coping after ‘kick in the guts’
Just coping after ‘kick in the guts’
Central OtagoOctober 15

Cemetery remains still mystery

The identity of the person or people whose remains were uncovered in an unmarked grave in the Cromwell Cemetery earlier this year is still a mystery.
Central OtagoOctober 15

Trashion catches the eye

Linda Bullard put the cycle back into recycle and stole the show.
Central OtagoMay 25

Movie’s benefits to Maniototo extolled

A $6m-$8m movie planned for filming in Maniototo will have significant benefits for the area, CODC economic development manager Warwick Hawker says.
Movie’s benefits to Maniototo extolled
Movie’s benefits to Maniototo extolled
Central OtagoDecember 22

Less freedom for campers

A closer eye will be kept on freedom campers flouting the rules in Central Otago this summer.
Central OtagoDecember 20

Cherry festival on New Year's Eve

Spit the pips, guess how many fruit in the jar and taste the pies.
NewsDecember 20

Cromwell College junior prizes

Junior prize list for Cromwell College
Central OtagoDecember 19

Man charged over boy's death at lake

A 22-year-old man has been charged following a police investigation into the death of a 12-year-old boy after a boating accident on St Bathans' Blue Lake.
Man charged over boy's death at lake
Man charged over boy's death at lake