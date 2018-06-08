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Lynda van Kempen
lyndak@mailhost
Latest
Central Otago
June 8
'WW3' noises on orchards not acceptable'
A ''constant barrage of noise'' from some orchards during fruit harvesting season sounded like World War 3 had broken out, an Alexandra vineyard owner told a planning hearing this week.
Central Otago
June 7
Council urged to add fluoride to entire drinking supply
Fluoride should be added to all council-run drinking water supplies in Central Otago for the good health of residents, district councillors were told this week.
Central Otago
November 3
Just coping after ‘kick in the guts’
The only bank in the Maniototo closed its doors a year ago this week. Residents tell Lynda van Kempen the facility’s absence is a nuisance, but they are making do.
Central Otago
October 15
Cemetery remains still mystery
The identity of the person or people whose remains were uncovered in an unmarked grave in the Cromwell Cemetery earlier this year is still a mystery.
Central Otago
October 15
Trashion catches the eye
Linda Bullard put the cycle back into recycle and stole the show.
Central Otago
May 25
Movie’s benefits to Maniototo extolled
A $6m-$8m movie planned for filming in Maniototo will have significant benefits for the area, CODC economic development manager Warwick Hawker says.
Central Otago
December 22
Less freedom for campers
A closer eye will be kept on freedom campers flouting the rules in Central Otago this summer.
Central Otago
December 20
Cherry festival on New Year's Eve
Spit the pips, guess how many fruit in the jar and taste the pies.
News
December 20
Cromwell College junior prizes
Junior prize list for Cromwell College
Central Otago
December 19
Man charged over boy's death at lake
A 22-year-old man has been charged following a police investigation into the death of a 12-year-old boy after a boating accident on St Bathans' Blue Lake.
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