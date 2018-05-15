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Mandy Cooper
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Latest
Queenstown
May 15
Tourist ticked off over tickets
A tourist worker is claiming he has been unfairly issued $800 worth of freedom camping fines in Queenstown this month.
Queenstown
April 29
Cops disappointed at boozy behaviour in Queenstown
A Queenstown police sergeant is disappointed the "flavour" in the resort over the weekend was "intoxication".
Queenstown
April 24
Heritage site status marked
Two heritage sites in the Wakatipu gained Landmarks Whenua Tohunga status yesterday.
Queenstown
April 22
Festival life a bed of roses and more
Vivid leaves were almost outnumbered by roses at the Arrowtown Autumn Festival street parade on Saturday.
Queenstown
April 20
Only one ATM left in Arrowtown
Westpac has withdrawn its ATM machine services in Arrowtown, leaving only one remaining bank ATM - right before the town’s biggest event.
Queenstown
April 18
New events on show at Autumn Festival
Arrowtown Autumn Festival has three new events this year.
Queenstown
April 17
French tourist burnt in gas cooker explosion
A French tourist says she is lucky to be alive after a gas cooker exploded in her face in Queenstown yesterday.
Queenstown
April 12
New owners and concept for venue
Arthurs Point restaurant and venue Gantley's is officially closing down after 25 years of hospitality, weddings, parties and conferences.
Queenstown
April 10
Black ice warning for Crown Range road
Motorists are being urged to take "extreme caution" over the Crown Range road this morning.
Queenstown
March 19
Community supports school fair
Queenstown Primary School raised almost $40,000 at its annual fair on Saturday.
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