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Mandy Cooper
mandy.cooper@odt.co.nz

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QueenstownMay 15

Tourist ticked off over tickets

A tourist worker is claiming he has been unfairly issued $800 worth of freedom camping fines in Queenstown this month.
Tourist ticked off over tickets
Tourist ticked off over tickets
QueenstownApril 29

Cops disappointed at boozy behaviour in Queenstown

A Queenstown police sergeant is disappointed the "flavour" in the resort over the weekend was "intoxication".
QueenstownApril 24

Heritage site status marked

Two heritage sites in the Wakatipu gained Landmarks Whenua Tohunga status yesterday.
Heritage site status marked
Heritage site status marked
QueenstownApril 22

Festival life a bed of roses and more

Vivid leaves were almost outnumbered by roses at the Arrowtown Autumn Festival street parade on Saturday.
Festival life a bed of roses and more
Festival life a bed of roses and more
QueenstownApril 20

Only one ATM left in Arrowtown

Westpac has withdrawn its ATM machine services in Arrowtown, leaving only one remaining bank ATM - right before the town’s biggest event.
Only one ATM left in Arrowtown
Only one ATM left in Arrowtown
QueenstownApril 18

New events on show at Autumn Festival

Arrowtown Autumn Festival has three new events  this year. 
New events on show at Autumn Festival
New events on show at Autumn Festival
QueenstownApril 17

French tourist burnt in gas cooker explosion

A French tourist says she is lucky to be alive after a gas cooker exploded in her face in Queenstown yesterday.
French tourist burnt in gas cooker explosion
French tourist burnt in gas cooker explosion
QueenstownApril 12

New owners and concept for venue

Arthurs Point restaurant and venue Gantley's is officially closing down after 25 years of hospitality, weddings, parties and conferences. 
New owners and concept for venue
New owners and concept for venue
QueenstownApril 10

Black ice warning for Crown Range road

Motorists are being urged to take "extreme caution" over the Crown Range road this morning.
Black ice warning for Crown Range road
Black ice warning for Crown Range road
QueenstownMarch 19

Community supports school fair

Queenstown Primary School raised almost $40,000 at its annual fair on Saturday.
Community supports school fair
Community supports school fair