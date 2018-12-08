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Margaret Phillips
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Latest
Southland
December 8
Meth use meeting hears of devastation in South
‘‘Hug an addict and kick a drug dealer in the guts as hard as you can’’ was the sharp message Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan delivered at a meeting in Mataura.
Southland
July 26
$4m arena, eco-units planned
A $4million indoor equestrian arena and ecofriendly accommodation are planned for the former Gore hospital site.
Southland
July 19
Religious conversion for building
A former Anglican church in Mataura has been converted into a mosque.
Southland
July 18
The South's answer to extreme cake making
Three extreme cakes will be unveiled at the gala opening of the Riversdale Arts Exhibition this weekend which will include a cake featuring all things Southern, including a gumboot, pies, a rugby ball and a bottle of Speight's.
Southland
May 31
Country music royalty cross the Ditch
Coming from 20degC to -2degC has proved a chilling experience for the Tamworth Queen of Country Music and Princess of Country Music.
Southland
May 31
Town strums with Gold Guitars
Gore has come alive with country music - and the tempo is set to ramp up throughout Queen's Birthday Weekend with a host of events.
Southland
September 27
Best advice for long life? Don't play rugby
At nearly 100, Norman Dickie says his secrets for a long, fruitful life are not smoking and avoiding playing rugby.
Southland
September 19
Fire under investigation
A house fire in Gore yesterday is being treated as suspicious.
Southland
June 24
Club hits $1m milestone
The Gore Pakeke Lions Club has reached a milestone - it has given away $1 million to groups, organisations and individuals since it was founded 31 years ago.
Southland
June 5
Buskers flock from all corners of NZ
The sound of country music rang out in Gore's central business area yesterday.
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