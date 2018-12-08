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Margaret Phillips
margaret.phillips=@odt.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandDecember 8

Meth use meeting hears of devastation in South

‘‘Hug an addict and kick a drug dealer in the guts as hard as you can’’ was the sharp message Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan delivered at a meeting in Mataura.
Meth use meeting hears of devastation in South
Meth use meeting hears of devastation in South
SouthlandJuly 26

$4m arena, eco-units planned

A $4million indoor equestrian arena and ecofriendly accommodation are planned for the former Gore hospital site.
$4m arena, eco-units planned
$4m arena, eco-units planned
SouthlandJuly 19

Religious conversion for building

A former Anglican church in Mataura has been converted into a mosque.
Religious conversion for building
Religious conversion for building
SouthlandJuly 18

The South's answer to extreme cake making

Three extreme cakes will be unveiled at the gala opening of the Riversdale Arts Exhibition this weekend which will include a cake featuring all things Southern, including a gumboot, pies, a rugby ball and a bottle of Speight's.
SouthlandMay 31

Country music royalty cross the Ditch

Coming from 20degC to -2degC has proved a chilling experience for the Tamworth Queen of Country Music and Princess of Country Music.
Country music royalty cross the Ditch
Country music royalty cross the Ditch
SouthlandMay 31

Town strums with Gold Guitars

Gore has come alive with country music - and the tempo is set to ramp up throughout Queen's Birthday Weekend with a host of events.
Town strums with Gold Guitars
Town strums with Gold Guitars
SouthlandSeptember 27

Best advice for long life? Don't play rugby

At nearly 100, Norman Dickie says his secrets for a long, fruitful life are not smoking and avoiding playing rugby.
Best advice for long life? Don't play rugby
Best advice for long life? Don't play rugby
SouthlandSeptember 19

Fire under investigation

A house  fire in Gore yesterday is being treated as suspicious.
Fire under investigation
Fire under investigation
SouthlandJune 24

Club hits $1m milestone

The Gore Pakeke Lions Club has reached a milestone - it has given away $1 million to groups, organisations and individuals since it was founded 31 years ago.
SouthlandJune 5

Buskers flock from all corners of NZ

The sound of country music rang out in Gore's central business area yesterday.