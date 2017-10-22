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Margot Taylor
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Latest
Dunedin
October 22
US turns back academic at border
A University of Otago academic is warning others travelling to the United States to take a copy of visa rules with them after she says she was wrongly refused entry to the country.
Dunedin
October 20
‘Real world’ lens on role of e-cigarettes
As cigarette smoking continues to become less socially acceptable, the use of vaporisers and e-cigarettes is increasing.
Dunedin
October 20
50 years in aviation and no plans to stop
During his 50 years in aviation Mainland Air owner Phil Kean’s passengers have ranged from singer Suzanne Prentice to live lobsters on their way to Japan.
Dunedin
October 19
Kepler telescope spacecraft examines galaxies far, far away
One of Time magazine’s top 100 people discussed the search for life on other planets with a packed room in Dunedin last night.
Dunedin
October 19
Bodeker disappointed ORC role not renewed
Departing Otago Regional Council chief executive Peter Bodeker says he is "disappointed" the council rejected his application to fill the role again.
Dunedin
October 18
Fans hot for The Chills
A film about Dunedin band The Chills looks set to be released to international film circuit audiences after a fundraising goal of $60,000 was reached early.
Dunedin
October 18
Taking a dive preferable to a duck
A duck and her ducklings waddled across Portobello Rd yesterday oblivious to the crash they caused.
Dunedin
October 18
Chinese language immersion day for pupils
Enjoying a Chinese tea ceremony are (from left) Maisie Hulls (8) of Grant’s Braes School, Lucy Maole (10) of St Clair School, and Leyton ‘Aluesi (12) and Holly Bezett (12), both of Tahuna Normal Intermediate, at Tahuna Normal Intermediate yesterday.
Dunedin
October 18
Boys spoken to after windows broken
Police talk to two schoolboys in York Pl, Dunedin, after reports of people breaking windows and glass bottles and running over rooftops in George St yesterday.
Dunedin
October 18
‘Lucky’ others not injured as driver flees
An early morning police chase that ended in a fugitive being pulled from the smoking wreck of his car easily could have hurt someone else, a bystander says.
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