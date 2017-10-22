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Margot Taylor
margot.taylor@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinOctober 22

US turns back academic at border

A University of Otago academic is warning others travelling to the United States to take a copy of visa rules with them after she says she was wrongly refused entry to the country.
US turns back academic at border
US turns back academic at border
DunedinOctober 20

‘Real world’ lens on role of e-cigarettes

As cigarette smoking continues to become less socially acceptable, the use of vaporisers and e-cigarettes is increasing.
‘Real world’ lens on role of e-cigarettes
‘Real world’ lens on role of e-cigarettes
DunedinOctober 20

50 years in aviation and no plans to stop

During his 50 years in aviation Mainland Air owner Phil Kean’s passengers have ranged from singer Suzanne Prentice to live lobsters on their way to Japan.
50 years in aviation and no plans to stop
50 years in aviation and no plans to stop
DunedinOctober 19

Kepler telescope spacecraft examines galaxies far, far away

One of Time magazine’s top 100 people discussed the search for life on other planets with a packed room in Dunedin last night.
Kepler telescope spacecraft examines galaxies far, far away
Kepler telescope spacecraft examines galaxies far, far away
DunedinOctober 19

Bodeker disappointed ORC role not renewed

Departing Otago Regional Council chief executive Peter Bodeker says he is "disappointed" the council rejected his application to fill the role again.
Bodeker disappointed ORC role not renewed
Bodeker disappointed ORC role not renewed
DunedinOctober 18

Fans hot for The Chills

A film about Dunedin band The Chills looks set to be released to international film circuit audiences after a  fundraising goal of $60,000 was reached early.
Fans hot for The Chills
Fans hot for The Chills
DunedinOctober 18

Taking a dive preferable to a duck

A duck and her ducklings waddled across Portobello Rd yesterday oblivious to the crash they caused.
Taking a dive preferable to a duck
Taking a dive preferable to a duck
DunedinOctober 18

Chinese language immersion day for pupils

Enjoying a Chinese tea ceremony are (from left) Maisie Hulls (8) of Grant’s Braes School, Lucy Maole (10) of St Clair School, and Leyton ‘Aluesi (12) and Holly Bezett (12), both of Tahuna Normal Intermediate, at Tahuna Normal Intermediate yesterday.
Chinese language immersion day for pupils
Chinese language immersion day for pupils
DunedinOctober 18

Boys spoken to after windows broken

Police talk to two schoolboys in York Pl, Dunedin, after reports of people breaking windows and glass bottles and running over rooftops in George St yesterday.
Boys spoken to after windows broken
Boys spoken to after windows broken
DunedinOctober 18

‘Lucky’ others not injured as driver flees

An early morning police chase that ended in a fugitive being pulled from the smoking wreck of his car easily could have hurt someone else, a bystander says.