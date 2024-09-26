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Marian Reid
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Latest
Dunedin
September 26
Teen in court over Bayfield school threat
A teenager has appeared in court charged with threatening to kill people at Bayfield High School.
Dunedin
May 16
Ex-OBHS teacher faces more indecent assault charges
An ex-teacher jailed for indecently assaulting young males at Otago Boys' High School is now facing further allegations.
Dunedin
June 9
Fugitive who hired chopper to hand himself in appears in court
A wanted man who paid for a helicopter to fly him out of the bush so he could hand himself in has been remanded in custody on two sets of charges.
Dunedin
August 30
Woman charged over Leviathan fires named
The woman charged over the deliberate lighting of fires at a central Dunedin hotel yesterday has been named.