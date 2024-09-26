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Marian Reid
marian.reid@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinSeptember 26

Teen in court over Bayfield school threat

A teenager has appeared in court charged with threatening to kill people at Bayfield High School.
DunedinMay 16

Ex-OBHS teacher faces more indecent assault charges

An ex-teacher jailed for indecently assaulting young males at Otago Boys' High School is now facing further allegations.
Ex-OBHS teacher faces more indecent assault charges
Ex-OBHS teacher faces more indecent assault charges
DunedinJune 9

Fugitive who hired chopper to hand himself in appears in court

A wanted man who paid for a helicopter to fly him out of the bush so he could hand himself in has been remanded in custody on two sets of charges.
DunedinAugust 30

Woman charged over Leviathan fires named

The woman charged over the deliberate lighting of fires at a central Dunedin hotel yesterday has been named.