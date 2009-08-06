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Mark Buckle
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OpinionAugust 6

People are simply being asked to believe

Is it normal human response to the disappointments of life to yearn for something more? Such emotion is engendered in us from our earliest years by those childhood stories where the heroine arrives just in time or the &quot;force&quot; comes to save the day.
OpinionMarch 5

Faith is personal: it comes from the heart

If science deals with hypothesis and theory, and philosophy with systems and patterns of belief, it is faith that is required to grasp the existence of God, suggests Mark Buckle.