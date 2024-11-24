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Mark Price
mark.price@odt.co.nz

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NewsNovember 24

'A steam fan’s dream': Vintage tractor drivers needed

A bunch of old tractors sitting in a shed are lacking just one thing - someone to drive them to the Wheels at Wanaka Vintage Car, Truck and Tractor Show.
'A steam fan’s dream': Vintage tractor drivers needed
'A steam fan’s dream': Vintage tractor drivers needed
WānakaNovember 23

Opinions split on water-ski lane proposal

The proposal to remove the three water-ski lanes from Lake Wanaka’s Roys Bay dominates public submissions on the draft Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025.
Opinions split on water-ski lane proposal
Opinions split on water-ski lane proposal
WānakaNovember 23

Prime property’s purpose to be revealed

More light could be shed on what is, or was, envisaged for a prime rural property at the entrance to Wanaka before the end of the year.
Prime property’s purpose to be revealed
Prime property’s purpose to be revealed
WānakaNovember 23

Wanted: Experienced vintage tractor drivers

A bunch of old tractors sitting in a shed in Wanaka are lacking just one thing — someone to drive them.
Wanted: Experienced vintage tractor drivers
Wanted: Experienced vintage tractor drivers
WānakaNovember 23

Future uncertain for Luggate sections

A digger has been clearing two vacant sections in the centre of Luggate but their end use has yet to be determined.
Future uncertain for Luggate sections
Future uncertain for Luggate sections
West CoastNovember 23

Isolated cafe owners back in business

The enforced holiday is over for Joss and Ian (Spinner) Smith, of Jackson Bay, South Westland.
Isolated cafe owners back in business
Isolated cafe owners back in business
WānakaNovember 16

Warbirds stalwart farewelled

An 80-year-old stalwart of the Warbirds Over Wanaka Airshow is leaving New Zealand.
Warbirds stalwart farewelled
Warbirds stalwart farewelled
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WānakaNovember 14

Nasa’s superpressure balloon campaign to return next year

The big shiny balloon is coming back to Wānaka.
Nasa’s superpressure balloon campaign to return next year
Nasa’s superpressure balloon campaign to return next year
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WānakaNovember 13

Airshow stalwart to find new home abroad

A stalwart of the Warbirds Over Wanaka Airshow is leaving New Zealand.
Airshow stalwart to find new home abroad
Airshow stalwart to find new home abroad
WānakaNovember 9

Retail, accommodation complex proposed

A retail and accommodation complex for Cardrona is being mooted by an Australian developer.
Retail, accommodation complex proposed
Retail, accommodation complex proposed