GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Mark Price
mark.price@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
November 24
'A steam fan’s dream': Vintage tractor drivers needed
A bunch of old tractors sitting in a shed are lacking just one thing - someone to drive them to the Wheels at Wanaka Vintage Car, Truck and Tractor Show.
Wānaka
November 23
Opinions split on water-ski lane proposal
The proposal to remove the three water-ski lanes from Lake Wanaka’s Roys Bay dominates public submissions on the draft Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025.
Wānaka
November 23
Prime property’s purpose to be revealed
More light could be shed on what is, or was, envisaged for a prime rural property at the entrance to Wanaka before the end of the year.
Wānaka
November 23
Wanted: Experienced vintage tractor drivers
A bunch of old tractors sitting in a shed in Wanaka are lacking just one thing — someone to drive them.
Wānaka
November 23
Future uncertain for Luggate sections
A digger has been clearing two vacant sections in the centre of Luggate but their end use has yet to be determined.
West Coast
November 23
Isolated cafe owners back in business
The enforced holiday is over for Joss and Ian (Spinner) Smith, of Jackson Bay, South Westland.
Wānaka
November 16
Warbirds stalwart farewelled
An 80-year-old stalwart of the Warbirds Over Wanaka Airshow is leaving New Zealand.
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka
November 14
Nasa’s superpressure balloon campaign to return next year
The big shiny balloon is coming back to Wānaka.
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka
November 13
Airshow stalwart to find new home abroad
A stalwart of the Warbirds Over Wanaka Airshow is leaving New Zealand.
Wānaka
November 9
Retail, accommodation complex proposed
A retail and accommodation complex for Cardrona is being mooted by an Australian developer.
View more