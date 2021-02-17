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Matt
matt.anderson@alliedpress.co.nz

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Sponsored ContentFebruary 17

Baby & Child Week - Harraways & Whānau Āwhina Plunket Supporting Kiwi Homegrown Heroes

Two iconic, homegrown brands are partnering to support Kiwi families and whānau.Harraways and Whānau Āwhina Plunket have a lot in common. Both ‘homegrown’, heritage brands were founded in Otago over a century ago and they collectively strive to support Kiwis’ wellbeing.To celebrate their partnership, Harraways and Whānau Āwhina Plunket have launched ‘Homegrown Heroes’, a national campaign encouraging parents/caregivers to share their stories with each other. 
Baby & Child Week - Harraways & Whānau Āwhina Plunket Supporting Kiwi Homegrown Heroes
Baby & Child Week - Harraways & Whānau Āwhina Plunket Supporting Kiwi Homegrown Heroes
Sponsored ContentJanuary 20

Taking that first step

Proven results! Changing students’ lives forever. With over 40 years’ experience, the Kip McGrath name is a trusted one.
Sponsored ContentNovember 6

Lack of pay parity in preschools

Union leading campaign for fair deal this weekEarly childhood educators are calling for fair pay and better conditions this week.ECE Voice, which launched on Sunday, 3 November, aims to bring together all educators in early childhood and together fight against the issues facing the sectors.The campaign is powered by NZEI Te Riu Roa and is about asking the Government to follow through on its promise to restore 100% funding to the sector after 10 years of underfunding.
Lack of pay parity in preschools
Lack of pay parity in preschools
Sponsored ContentAugust 21

Wedding Guide Featured Business - Cooneys Clothing & Footwear

Wedding Guide Featured Business - Cooneys Clothing and Footwear
Sponsored ContentAugust 31

Gift Idaes

           
Sponsored ContentFebruary 20

My Dad’s Boy

If you liked Kings of the Gym or MAMIL, you're sure to love our current production - on until March 4th.The Fortune Theatre has kicked off its massive 2017 season with a bit of a homecoming for some Dunedin-grown talent.