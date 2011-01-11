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Matt Haggart
matthew.haggart@alliedpress.co.nz

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QueenstownJanuary 11

Young Kingston artist wins Aspiring award

Art student Sophie Scott, of Kingston, won the inaugural young artist category at the Aspiring Art Awards in Wanaka yesterday evening.
Young Kingston artist wins Aspiring award
Young Kingston artist wins Aspiring award
QueenstownDecember 29

Jet-boat driver may face charges

The president of the New Zealand Jet Boat Association may face charges for his role in a Boxing Day jet-boat trip that went horribly wrong.
Jet-boat driver may face charges
Jet-boat driver may face charges