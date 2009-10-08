SECTIONS
Matt Maley
matt.maley@southlandexpress.co.nz

Latest

QueenstownOctober 8

Concessions for air access discussed

Southland Conservation Board members yesterday discussed the concession system for Milford Sound air access, seeking a course of action to appease users of Fiordland National Park and tourism operators.
SouthlandJuly 9

Migrants need to find niche

Skilled migrants are still in high demand, but for those coming into Southland on temporary work visas, looking to eventually gain residency, the message is simple; if you want to stay, you need to upskill.
SouthlandJuly 9

New oral health service to prevent and protect

THE region's dental heads have hit back at suggestions children will be severely disadvantaged by the roll out of a new collaborative oral health service in the south between the Otago and Southland District Health Boards.
SouthlandMay 5

Southland District Council ponders pay-per-loos

The much sought after tourist dollar may soon be shelling out for more than Southland produce.
SouthlandMay 5

Bluff St John needs you

Another year, another call for volunteers as a vital service faces tough times.
Bluff St John needs you
Bluff St John needs you
SouthlandFebruary 25

Ohai in limbo as Solid Energy pulls pin

Optimism is high, but disappointment and sadness not far behind in the fall out from Solid Energy's well-signalled decision to close its Ohai coal mine at the end of June.
SouthlandDecember 5

Student Association one step closer for SIT

The desks might have been stacked and computers switched off for the year, but the rumblings of democracy are still being heard loud and clear at the Southern Institute of Technology. The holiday period might actually herald the most significant milestone of the quest to establish a student association, with confidence abounding in organisers that they have the numbers to force a vote in 2009.
SouthlandOctober 3

Hopes hearing will end kindergarten dispute

Representatives of the Southland Kindergarten Association (SKA) and the Department of Building and Housing will meet in Invercargill tomorrow morning for a hearing on access points at the new Cottage Kindergarten.
SouthlandOctober 3

Environment Southland sees infrared over carcass dumpings

A pleasant stroll along the beach with the dogs turned nasty for a Southland man last Monday when he made a gruesome find near Omaui.
NewsSeptember 8

Meat merger rejected

The silent majority ruled at yesterday's special meeting of the Alliance Group meat co-operative, as shareholders voted overwhelmingly to reject resolutions that would have forced a merger with Silver Fern Farms.
Meat merger rejected
Meat merger rejected