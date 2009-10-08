GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Matt Maley
matt.maley@southlandexpress.co.nz
Latest
Queenstown
October 8
Concessions for air access discussed
Southland Conservation Board members yesterday discussed the concession system for Milford Sound air access, seeking a course of action to appease users of Fiordland National Park and tourism operators.
Southland
July 9
Migrants need to find niche
Skilled migrants are still in high demand, but for those coming into Southland on temporary work visas, looking to eventually gain residency, the message is simple; if you want to stay, you need to upskill.
Southland
July 9
New oral health service to prevent and protect
THE region's dental heads have hit back at suggestions children will be severely disadvantaged by the roll out of a new collaborative oral health service in the south between the Otago and Southland District Health Boards.
Southland
May 5
Southland District Council ponders pay-per-loos
The much sought after tourist dollar may soon be shelling out for more than Southland produce.
Southland
May 5
Bluff St John needs you
Another year, another call for volunteers as a vital service faces tough times.
Southland
February 25
Ohai in limbo as Solid Energy pulls pin
Optimism is high, but disappointment and sadness not far behind in the fall out from Solid Energy's well-signalled decision to close its Ohai coal mine at the end of June.
Southland
December 5
Student Association one step closer for SIT
The desks might have been stacked and computers switched off for the year, but the rumblings of democracy are still being heard loud and clear at the Southern Institute of Technology. The holiday period might actually herald the most significant milestone of the quest to establish a student association, with confidence abounding in organisers that they have the numbers to force a vote in 2009.
Southland
October 3
Hopes hearing will end kindergarten dispute
Representatives of the Southland Kindergarten Association (SKA) and the Department of Building and Housing will meet in Invercargill tomorrow morning for a hearing on access points at the new Cottage Kindergarten.
Southland
October 3
Environment Southland sees infrared over carcass dumpings
A pleasant stroll along the beach with the dogs turned nasty for a Southland man last Monday when he made a gruesome find near Omaui.
News
September 8
Meat merger rejected
The silent majority ruled at yesterday's special meeting of the Alliance Group meat co-operative, as shareholders voted overwhelmingly to reject resolutions that would have forced a merger with Silver Fern Farms.
View more